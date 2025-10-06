Spineless Virginia Democrats still haven't pitched homicide-minded Jay Jones over the side

Why haven't Democrats made Jay Jones politically walk the plank?

Why haven't they so much as keel-hauled him, or just pitched him over the side?

To date, not one has disavowed the homicidally minded Democrat, nor withdrawn their endorsement for his candidacy for Virginia state attorney general. Not Abigail Spanberger, who'd actually have to work with him if she wins the governorship, not any other national Democrat.

Jones, after all, fantasized to a Republican legislator of all people, by text-message, about putting "two bullets" into his political opponent, and killing his kids, too.

Here's a good summary of his messaging by David Catron at the American Spectator:

For anyone unfamiliar with this creepy story, which was first reported by National Review, it involves a series of deranged texts sent by Jones to a Republican lawmaker in August of 2022. He was somehow triggered by kind words spoken about a recently deceased Democrat colleague by Republican Todd Gilbert, then-Speaker of Virginia’s House of Delegates, and other Republicans. Jones’ perverse reaction was to send a barrage of increasingly alarming texts to Republican Delegate Carrie Coyner in which he speculates about assassinating Gilbert and goes on to fantasize about desecrating his grave.

(He wanted to go to the bathroom on his political rival's grave.)

Jones reportedly continued the crazy by calling Coyner to explain that he was simply “saying the only way public policy changes is when policymakers feel pain themselves, like the pain that parents feel when they watch their children die from gun violence. He asked her to provide counterexamples to disprove his claim.” By way of illustrating his point he “suggested he wished Gilbert’s wife could watch her own child die in her arms so that Gilbert might reconsider his political views, prompting Coyner to hang up the phone in disgust.”

Then he reiterated his hideous thoughts, as if he couldn't stop himself, despite the fact that he was talking to a Republican, and the Republican told him to knock it off and hung up on him.

What kind of a freak is that?

Yet to date, no Democrat has tried to stop him. Catron noted that many called for former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to get the heck out of the race back when he was caught wearing blackface, but in this season of political assassinations and assassination attempts, nobody is telling Jones, who lives for this kind of talk, even with his opponents, to get the heck out.

Catron goes on to say that Democrats are lily-livered, spineless creatures of habit, and they are deathly afraid of their far-left wing, which loves this sort of hate speech; they're the kind of people who danced when someone like Charlie Kirk was murdered before our eyes.

Democrats like these, according to Newsweek:

A YouGov poll conducted on September 11 among 2,623 adults found that 11 percent of Democrats said it is "always" or "usually" acceptable to celebrate the death of a public figure they oppose, compared to 6 percent of Republicans.

Or these, according to Miranda Devine at the New York Post.

The haven't gotten over their defeat of Trump and for years, they've been boiling with resentment that has gone murderous. Not having any morals, only political weathervane instincts, they behold their party as a shrinking one, increasingly dominated by extremists who like to talk murder with each other and anyone else they can get to listen. Spanberger's refusal to condemn this bounder, who could weigh her campaign down like an anchor, may explain why she's starting to fall in the polls.

The bottom line here is that Democrats are the party of murder. They can't bring themselves to condemn those in their ranks harboring murderous thoughts, with absolutely no judgment about who they share those thoughts with. It will get worse until these Democrats stop themselves. Which one is going to show the courage to do it?

