NC ‘Pride’ event doesn’t have an issue with a group run by a gay pedophile convicted of abusing young boys being a sponsor

A North Carolina “Pride” event, Union County Pride, doesn’t have a problem accepting sponsorship money from a gay pedophile, convicted of sexually abusing young boys because he’s an “ally” and runs a local LGBTQ non-profit. According to a report at Reduxx News, Chad Eugene Sevearance-Turner, who goes by multiple variations of his name, is the “President & CEO” of Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce (CLGBTCC), and is quite the predator with quite the sordid history of targeting children:

According to a GoUpstate report on the case from 2000, all of the victims who had come forward had met Turner through his position as the music director at the New Harvest Church of God in Gaffney, South Carolina. The cases were tried separately due to the nature of the charges, and Turner was ultimately only convicted on one offense.

These young boys, all of whom unfortunately found themselves in the orbit of Sevearance-Turner because of his role at a church, had consistent encounters, alleging that he had “fondled” their genitals. After serving just two years of a ten-year sentence, Sevearance-Turner was back in society.

As a sponsor, and a “member” of the queer “community,” I can only assume that Sevearance-Turner will be in attendance. To make things ever more obscene, major portions of the event are being marketed as “family friendly,” meaning…children.

What a strange, and completely unrelated coincidence of course, that the “progressive” gays flock to where the kiddies are. Here are a few stories, just from the last six months.

Consider this “trans” freak and “operations lead” for Newbury Pride:

To no surprise, this:

And this:

And this:

And this:

And this:

And this:

There’s a lot more, but I’m running out of room—the picture is clear.

There’s a very damning and conclusive two-part query that arose as the Drag Story Hour campaign came to prominence, which really gets to the root of the leftist gay agenda: Why don’t they ever read to the old folks, or the homeless? Why are they only interested in the preschooler, the kindergartener, or the toddler at the local library?

Image from Grok.