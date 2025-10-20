‘No Kings’ — end game

Leftists across America just held their third or fourth No Kings protest. Presumably, Donald Trump is a king, which is ironic, because if he were a king or authoritarian, their protests would have been shut down and all those involved would be in jail.

Democrats have embraced protest as a political platform for the simple reason that they have no discernable, affirmative platform otherwise. Truly, what do Democrats stand for? High taxation, illegal immigration, inner-city crime, bad schools, race hustling, DEI, men in girl’s locker rooms, ever-expansive government programs, and international appeasement. Hard to run on these issues in 2026/2028 and beyond.

While they clearly can’t run on these issues, what they can do is appeal to envy and fear. That’s what the No Kings protests are about — stoking mistrust in our current governmental system in order to set in motion its eventual destruction. But, to what end?

Communism.

They won’t present it as communism. They’ll use some focus-group tested euphemism, like central-government populism, our democracy, or free-stuff for all — paid for everyone but them.

Affordable housing. Affordable healthcare. Affordable transportation. Affordable groceries. Think Bernie, AOC, Mamdani.

Of course, this system of government won’t work, as it has never worked throughout history, but it can be used by scheming politicians and their propagandist media to manipulate the populace in their pursuit of power.

Ironically, if a plurality of leftists and duped moderates vote for these appeals, as they appear to be prepared to do in New York City, they will most certainly get the authoritarian government that they rail against today.

