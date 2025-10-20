Mamdani giddily poses with imam who has a long history of supporting and raising funds for convicted killers

Evocative of that infamous 2019 Washington Post article that described the recently-deceased ISIS killer Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as an “austere religious scholar” who displayed “canny pragmatism” during his reign of terror, candidate for New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani recently posted a photo to social media showing him cheerily embracing a man by the name of Siraj Wahhaj (real name Jeffrey Kearse), a Muslim imam who has a long history of raising funds for convicted killers with terrorist ideologies, calling the experience a “pleasure” and referring to Wahhaj as a “leader” and “pillar” of the community:

Today at Masjid At-Taqwa, I had the pleasure of meeting with Imam Siraj Wahhaj, one of the nation's foremost Muslim leaders and a pillar of the Bed-Stuy community for nearly half a century. I was also joined by CM @dr_yusefsalaam of Harlem. A beautiful Jummah.

As an item at Fox News reports:

Following the [1993] World Trade Center attack, prosecutors noted he [Wahhaj] sponsored appearances by Sheikh Omar Abdel Rahman, the so-called ‘Blind Sheikh’ who was later convicted of masterminding the plot. Wahhaj wasn’t charged with any crimes and has denied involvement in the attack. Wahhaj also raised legal-defense funds for El Sayyid Nosair, who assassinated Rabbi Meir Kahane in 1990 and was also convicted of seditious conspiracy in connection with the 1993 bombing.

And here’s Wahhaj, speaking from his corroded, black heart:

Mamdani is campaigning with an imam who said to weaponize US politics for Islam and labelled this country "filth"





America is a “garbage can” and it is an “honor” to die in jihad—and Mamdani, a “normal Muslim,” considers this guy an icon, openly affiliating with him during his political run.

Which is not at all an unexpected turn of events, and which is exactly why foreign-born Muslims should not be permitted to hold office. In fact, Muslims shouldn’t be eligible for office at all—if they’re actually adhering to the tenets of the Koran, they’re bound to support a global caliphate, which in no small part, requires jihad against the infidel.

This guy said it perfectly:

Foreigner come to America and then elect foreigner who pledges to represent the interests of foreigners.

Assimilation is a myth.





As someone else quipped somewhere online:

2001: Never forget. 2025: They forgot.

So much for the “fight them there so we don’t have to fight them here” slogan!

