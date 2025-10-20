Leftists expect you to die for their country

Abortion. Medical-assistance-in-dying (MAID). “Gender-affirming care” that leaves people impotent/infertile. Importing millions of military-age males from Muslim countries. Defunding the police. Cashless bail. Recidivism. Attempts to greatly constrict or repeal the Second Amendment rights of Americans that allow them to bear arms and defend themselves. Gun-free zones. The occasional assassination. Mandatory, yet experimental, mRNA “vaccines.” Lockdowns. Shelter in place, but don’t go outside. Islam is a religion of peace. Diversity is our strength. Tolerance is everything.

However, your country is bad. And you are a bigot, homophobe, transphobe, xenophobe, sexist, racist piece of deplorable trash. Fascist. Actually Hitler. Maybe worse. And there is no God.

James Bond (MAGA Republicans): “Do you expect me to talk?”

Goldfinger (Democrats): “No, Mr. Bond, I expect you to die!”

As do the “progressive” elitists, insofar as they essentially expect/encourage all of us who don’t agree with them to die, one way or another.

Ergo, we see mind-blowingly bizarre, crackpot, evil theories and ideas such as genetically engineering ticks to spread a disease making people violently ill if they eat red meat. Or the desire to dispense with emergency inhalers for asthmatics, people with pneumonia, and others with lung disease.

Do not doubt the fact that all of these things are connected. It is the only conceivable reason why the hyper-secular have joined with the invading Muslim hordes.

James Hodgkinson, Thomas Matthew Crooks, Ryan Routh, Luigi Mangione, Tyler Robinson, Jay Jones, and a host of other insane leftists are among those who have (allegedly) shot Republicans or have wished for their death. Incredibly, Mangione is considered a hero by many on the left, and Jones is still apparently a viable candidate to become the next attorney general of Virginia.

The Left believes only in destruction and death. Yours and mine.

As recently deceased author P.J. O’Rourke so perfectly noted years ago, in a chapter title addressing overpopulation (in his book All the Trouble in the World: The Lighter Side of Overpopulation, Famine, Ecological Disaster, Ethnic Hatred, Plague, and Poverty), to leftists there is “Just Enough Of Me, Way Too Many Of You.”

The Left demands tolerance for its inanity, lies, and perversions, but has none for those who don’t share them. Conservatives do not wish to be kings, but the Left craves power like a junkie craves a fix. Republicans aren’t violent authoritarians. The same cannot be said of far too many Democrats.

Image from Grok.