GOP Finebaum benched by ESPN, but Democrat Stephen A is A-OK?

The news that ESPN may have quietly benched Paul Finebaum from his usual Sunday and Monday TV appearances has raised more than a few eyebrows in both the sports and political worlds. According to a report from Clay Travis, and confirmed by al.com, the move came shortly after Finebaum appeared on Travis’ “OutKick the Show” and discussed the possibility of running for the U.S. Senate from Alabama as a Republican.

Per sources: Disney/ESPN has removed @finebaum from appearing on @ESPN since his @outkick interview expressing interest in running as a Republican for senate in Alabama. ESPN has canceled all network appearances on all shows, including some that have occurred for a decade plus. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 6, 2025

The timing certainly looks suspicious. Finebaum was missing from his two regular ESPN appearances on Sunday and Monday — spots he’s held for years. Yet he was visible elsewhere on ESPN platforms during the week: hosting his SEC Network call-in show, appearing on his daily radio program, and participating in Saturday’s game-day coverage. He’s even scheduled to return to the network on Tuesday. So, if this wasn’t a formal suspension, it sure looks like a subtle warning shot.

ESPN, for its part, denies any disciplinary action. A spokesperson told al.com that Finebaum simply had “schedule adjustments.” But few observers are buying it — especially since his supposed scheduling issues happened to fall immediately after he discussed his Republican affiliation and admitted voting for Donald Trump.

It should be noted that Finebaum did criticize his own employer, ESPN, in the OutKick interview, saying that he had an interview lined up with Trump during his first term to discuss football before the network pulled the plug. Criticism of ESPN is something that was not done by Smith or Wilbon. But the ESPN denial of taking Finebaum off the air for any reason at all belies that as a reason for punishment.

The optics grow even more lopsided when you consider ESPN’s own on-air talent. As Travis pointed out, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has publicly mused about running for president as a Democrat — and the network hasn’t so much as blinked. No missed shows. No sudden “schedule changes.” No corporate unease about mixing politics with sports when the politics lean left.

This imbalance is part of a broader pattern at Disney-owned ESPN, which has long struggled to balance its sports coverage with the political leanings of its on-air personalities. Conservative voices tend to be marginalized or quietly nudged aside. Liberal ones are not only tolerated but often celebrated.

The situation echoes the recent Bruce Pearl controversy we covered here, when ESPN host Michael Wilbon used his platform to cheer the Auburn basketball coach’s retirement, painting Pearl as a symbol of Trump-era conservatism. There was no reprimand, no “schedule reshuffling.” Just applause for a liberal jab.

Paul Finebaum has built his career by giving fans across the South an open microphone to express their passion for college football. That his own expression — merely entertaining a Senate run as a Republican — might be enough to sideline him, even temporarily, says much about ESPN’s culture.



If the network truly values diversity of thought, it should be able to handle one of its most respected voices expressing a political identity outside the Disney-approved spectrum.