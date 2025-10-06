« GOP Finebaum benched by ESPN, but Democrat Stephen A is A-OK?
October 6, 2025

The Trump noose tightens around Venezuela's Maduro

By Monica Showalter
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Venezuela's drug-dealing, election-stealing dictator, Nicolas Maduro, isn't seeing his problems going away any time soon.

The drug boats associated with his regime are continuing to get blown up by the U.S. Navy.

The latest news is that the U.S. intends to take over ports and airfields -- both of which are used to ship drugs to the U.S. and Europe.

U.S. military jets have reportedly buzzed the western city of Maracaibo, where China has a floating oil production facility.

He's encircling him:

Maduro has called out his air defenses.

But like everything else in his country, his own military is in shambles:

  He's pleading with the pope to make peace with Trump:

I can't speak for Pope Leo, but it would be odd for the pope to bail Maduro out at this point, given that the pope made a speech over the weekend about the pitifulness of migrants fleeing persecution and poverty in their homelands and the importance of the West to welcome them.

Would the pope really bail out the leader who has driven nine million Venezuelans from their homeland, making them refugees?

If he did, he'd take a lot of criticism, to say the least.

His only other potential source of help is Gustavo Petro, the reportedly coke-snorting, communist, clown-president of Colombia, who was last seen getting thrown out of the U.S. for calling for a U.S. military rebellion. He has since tweeted that he likes to get naked:

Maduro's more substantial ally, President Luiz Inacio "Lula" da Silva, has reportedly had a good meeting with Trump's secretary of state, Marco Rubio. That can't be good for Maduro.

Maduro's other response is striking back in the way he knows best: Through Chavista-style thuggery. He's threatening to attack the U.S. Embassy in Caracas.

... which sounds like FAFO territory.

Forecast: Maduro is over a barrel and it's only going to get worse for him. He's fighting back now like a cornered rat. This won't end well for him.

Image: X video screen shot

Related Topics: Venezuela, Trump
View & Add Comments ()
If you experience technical problems, please write to helpdesk@americanthinker.com