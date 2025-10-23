Elevate Churchill’s bust in the Oval Office

By many accounts (excluding TDS Dems), Trump has done an admirable job redecorating the Oval Office. He has transformed it from the sickening and putrid pale Biden colors to a glistening gilded ambiance reflecting America’s Golden Age.

For those with the common sense to appreciate Western Civilization, relish freedom, and respect the newly named Department of War, a warm and fuzzy feeling must ensconce them when viewing the reinstalled bust of Sir Winston Churchill.

It’s almost all good, except for this nitpicky problem: President Trump’s chair sometimes obscures part of Churchill’s face. Maybe it’s due to the camera angles, but, whatever the reason, the bust needs to be elevated so it’s always visible. After all, Trump’s unbreakable spirit is reminiscent of the British Bulldog’s doggedness. Indeed, this Trump speech (along with many others) about never — ever — giving up, is Churchill’s spirit reincarnate.

Above the fireplace in the Oval Office (on the opposite side of the room from the Resolute Desk) is a collection of gilded artifacts — baskets, vases, and whatnot. They rest higher up in the gilded gallery — Sir Winston Churchill’s bust must be raised to the same level. When our president is speaking publicly, the camera angle must align so that Sir Winston is always looking approvingly over his shoulder.

Here’s an imprecise rendering that captures the gist of it, courtesy of Gemini (notice that the face of Churchill’s bust – a face as depicted in Gemini, at least – sits on a higher stand. It is above the chair so he can look down on his kindred spirits’ proceedings):