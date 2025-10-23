The ‘climate change’ agenda has faltered, and the WSJ mourns pending defeat

When I saw this headline in the opinion pages of the WSJ, I had high hopes that some scientist pointed out that politicians and bureaucrats can’t control the climate:

We Can’t Stop Climate Change, So We Need to Prepare for It

Sadly, I was wrong. The article was a pure piece of garbage, essentially claiming that despite the work of green pushers to scare everyone into capitulation to the radical green agenda, people just won’t cooperate. The writers complain that, “Around the world, people are giving priority to higher living standards, economics, and access to affordable energy above a stable climate.” Heaven forbid that people want to live with higher living standards and cheaper energy than accepting unaffordable taxation schemes to prop up unreliable technologies!

Here is an excerpt:

Despite decades of dire projections about the climate, humanity has shown that it’s unwilling to impose the limits on economic activity that would be necessary to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, or even below 2 degrees. As global energy demand continues to grow, fossil-fuel use remains dominant, and political commitments fall short of the necessary transformation. It isn’t that society can’t change but that it won’t. Around the world, people are giving priority to higher living standards, economic security and access to affordable energy above a stable climate.

After a few minutes of reading this worthless article, I went to the end to see who the author was. One of them, Kalee Kreider, is a consultant and former climate advisor to Al Gore. That says it all.

One line that I found to be especially humorous and false is this:

Compared with many other areas, population, life expectancy, and economic growth over decades, climate change is easy to forecast.

If that’s true, then why don’t these writers explain why all the dire forecasts have been completely wrong? Maybe endless failed predictions are why the darn people won’t capitulate to government dictatorial edicts and destroy their quality of life.

How the heck can anyone claim, with a straight face, that the climate is easy to predict with all the natural variables and when the dire predictions have been so wrong?

Al Gore predicted that the Arctic would be free of ice in the summer ten years ago. Gore also said Earth’s core was millions of degrees. It appears he confused the earth with the sun. I wonder if the writer of this article advised Gore on those brilliant statements?

Gore has achieved great wealth and lives a very high lifestyle…while lecturing us to live sparse lives to pretend we can control the climate.

The facts are that the climate has always changed cyclically and naturally, and humans have always adapted without the help of green pushers. When the Sahara Desert went from fertile to a desert, people moved. When rivers have been rerouted due to floods, people move. Thankfully, oil and other natural resources have made it easier to adapt with air conditioning, central heat, gas-powered farm equipment, and vehicles that allow us to move.

I can’t understand how the editors at the WSJ will print an article that says the climate is easy to predict from people who have gotten it wrong 100% of the time.

I have unrealistic hopes that someday the WSJ will print a truthful article on the climate, which would acknowledge there is no scientific data that shows a direct link between oil, coal, natural gas, cows, cars, CO2, and all the other things the green pushers say causes climate change and temperatures, storms, floods, and droughts.

That article will come at the same time we see articles telling the truth that Trump, who wants smaller government and to lift all people up through capitalism, is not a dictator and that the dictators are the ones who want a more powerful government and push things like the radical green agenda.

Thankfully our President is Trump instead of Kamala, who would still be trying to destroy industries that produce reasonably priced energy. Democrat policies would not be able to power all the needs of AI, data centers, or crypto. The poor and middle classes would be destroyed with much higher prices and less reliable energy.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.