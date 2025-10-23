They want to destroy normal people: The Left’s war on the Right

There are moments when politics ceases to be about policy and becomes something deeper. The public reaction to Charlie Kirk’s assassination was one of those moments. Some Americans mourned; others reveled in cruelty. What emerged was not simply outrage, but a portrait of a society whose fractures now define its moral compass.

To explore what that means for the country, I spoke on News Sight with my longtime friend Paul Gottfried, chief editor of Chronicles and the godfather of paleoconservatism. Paul and I cohosted a current-events show for years, and few people read the modern moment as he does. Our conversation went straight to the heart of America’s political and cultural crisis.

For Gottfried, the emergence of cancel culture on the right isn’t hypocrisy. It’s long-overdue realism. In a world where progressives dominate media and institutions, he argues that moral purity is no longer a functional strategy.

“I think what they did was good,” he explained. “Unfortunately, I don’t think its head will have lasting effect. I mean, if you notice Jimmy Kimmel was right back on television a few days later saying the same kind of stupid obscene things he had said before…The fact that the right has begun its own cancel culture is marvelous. I support it.”

Gottfried had more to say: “And the hell with the media at this point. You know, they’re, they’re going to distort and twist everything.” Their power, he said, is built not on truth but on repetition and reach. For the right, fighting back is like swimming upstream against the narrative itself.

“And there was, there was no violence,” Gottfried pointed out. “The, the only violence I’ve been seeing recently is, is leftist violence, the riots in Illinois, which are being, being promoted or provoked by the Democratic government of that state and in Oregon, the same and so forth. So the left simply engages in violence whenever it wants. It knows that the mainstream media, educational institutions, culture will all be behind them. The right, the right does not do this at all.”

That statement cut to the imbalance shaping modern America: one side protected by institutions, the other constantly condemned by them.

“The dominant class comes out of the left in our dominant class in our society,” Gottfried noted. “So, so the, the right, I think is in a desperate position. I do not buy any of this nonsense to the Democratic Party.” His skepticism toward the idea of a collapsing Democratic Party underscores his larger belief: institutional control matters more than temporary polling shifts.

“I think what, it’s more important than that is hate, hatred” of “normal people who the, the left would like to destroy, take away their power,” Gottfried said. “If you have to kill them, that’s fine. We want to, we want to rid the world of them. And there’s a, there’s a hatred particularly for Western civilization and more particularly for white male Christians and, you know, are seen sort of seen as the ultimate enemies.”

That hatred, he argued, is the emotional engine of what he calls the new political religion of “wokeness.”

“I think this is the way I see wokeness. I think it’s extremely dangerous because, because of its pervasiveness and because it is able to appeal to, to a number of people throughout the western world in a way that no other movement could,” Gottfried told.

His view is stark: “The other side is winning, winning decisively. And we have to come up with a, with a strategy. The strategy is not going to be dialogue that’s long over…the question is, can you meet leftist violence with force on your side?”

He doubts conservatives are ready for that. To him, self-restraint without strategy is just surrender, noting how Kimmel “used that in his monologue when he returned after the suspension, talking with these people on the right who supported him. So they played directly into his hand.”

Gottfried also had this to say: “I support cancel (culture)…these bastards have been bullying everybody who’s not an LGBTQ leftist or does not hate the white race or hate Christians or males…I’m delighted to see the sees some of this going back, you know, against them, seeing them. I wish we’d just go on and on.”

Each word captured Gottfried’s worldview: the left’s hatred as moral conviction, the right’s weakness as habit, and America’s institutions as arbiters of permissible thought.

Whether this age of ideological war ends in reconciliation or collapse may depend on whether truth can still survive the machinery built to replace it. Regardless of what anyone may believe about our era, or what they might wish to think about it, we live in highly interesting times.

What times will these create? A chilling question.

Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto is the creator, host, and producer of News Sight, delivering sharp insights on the news that shapes everyday life. He also provides affordable, results-driven consulting for business, management, media, politics, and the economy. During the 2024 presidential race, he developed the Five-Point Forecast, which accurately predicted Donald Trump’s national victory and correctly called every swing state. Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration and is a Lean Six Sigma Certified Black Belt.

Image from ChatGPT.