Chicago has seen more than 32k shooting victims since 2016

The city of “common sense” gun control…and lots and lots of gun crime and death. According to a new report from AWR Hawkins at Breitbart News, Chicago has seen more than 32,000 shooting victims since 2016—that’s a rough average of 3,200 per year, or nine per day. Assembling data from media reports as well as law enforcement, these numbers include both fatal and non-fatal shootings:

2016 – 4,349 (CNN)

2017 – 3,457 (CNN)

2018 – 2,876 (Sun-Times)

2019 – 2,639 (Sun-Times)

2020 – 4,090 (Sun-Times)

2021 – 4,385 (CPD)

2022 – 3,485 (CPD)

2023 – 2,876 (CPD)

2024 – 2,758 (CPD)

2025 YTD – Over 1,500

As it goes without saying, this is largely black-on-black violence. The Chicago government found that from January 1, 2016 through October 5, 2025, 77.6% of the shooting victims have been black. Additional information from the same site reveals that the most violent “community area” on the Cook County map is West Garfield Park, with 42 shooting victims per 10k—West Garfield Park is approximately 93% black. Of course, city “leaders” aren’t exactly concerned with blood-stained sidewalks, so black Chicagoans recently turned to President Trump to dispatch the troops. (See “​Blacks on Chicago’s South Side beg for Trump to send in National Guard so they can know what safe neighborhoods feel like” from September 4.)

Switching gears a little bit, let’s consider abortion, which disproportionately affects black families. Here’s some insight from the CDC:

Among the 33 areas that reported race by ethnicity data for 2021, non-Hispanic White (White) women and non-Hispanic Black (Black) women accounted for the highest percentages of all abortions (30.2% and 41.5%, respectively), and Hispanic women and non-Hispanic women in the other race category accounted for lower percentages (21.8% and 6.5%, respectively) (Table 6). White women had the lowest abortion rate (6.4 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15–44 years) and ratio (116 abortions per 1,000 live births), and Black women had the highest abortion rate (28.6 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15–44 years) and ratio (498 abortions per 1,000 live births).

Furthermore, Illinois has the second-highest abortion rates in the nation, following only behind New Mexico. Illinois has 36 abortion-specific facilities (the number of providers is no doubt far higher considering that private practices also offer the procedure), and most are located within the Chicago area of the state. Now, Illinois withholds race when publishing and releasing abortion stats—I wonder why? A state with such an “anti-racist” philosophy wouldn’t want the rest of us to know how many black babies they’re really murdering I suppose. Anyway, when you consider the trajectory of women since the legalization of abortion more than 50 years ago, you see their plight has only worsened:

Once contraception and abortion became widespread, the same pregnancy came to be seen as the woman’s responsibility – and as her problem. The man’s obligation can end with an offer to pay for abortion; if the woman refuses, she often soon finds herself to be a single mother. Today over 40% of births are out-of-wedlock. What if the woman does have the abortion? Besides suffering from psychological and spiritual burdens as an individual, she may find that the abortion has poisoned her relationships. The rate of marital breakups and relationship dissolution after an abortion is said to be between 40 and 75 percent, often related to a breakdown of intimacy and trust. And that often leaves women alone to care for themselves and any other children. In fact, sixty percent of abortions are performed on women who already had one or more children.

As we know, intact nuclear families are one of the surest guarantors of generational wealth.

Is there a greater enemy to the black community than progressive policies?

