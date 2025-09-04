Blacks on Chicago’s South Side beg for Trump to send in National Guard so they can know what safe neighborhoods feel like

With their babies already dead from gang violence, blacks on Chicago’s South Side have "nothing to lose.”

Marquita Salley was inside her house when she heard the gunshots: by the time she ran outside, her 16-year-old boy, Gregory, was bleeding out and dying in the alley behind their home.

That was in March of 2023, and since then, the alleged killer has been caught, and will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars. While Salley admits that her son got into scuffles here and there, she asserts that when it came to the serious crime that swallows so much of South Side’s community, he wasn’t “that type of child.”

Salley has been on the South Side her whole life, so she’s seen the drastic devolution, from a functioning society to what Chicago has become after decades of progressive leftist rule. Here’s Salley’s take, per a report at Fox News:

‘It’s gotten worse from when I grew up until now. When I grew up, I could walk from King Drive to Stony Island without a care in the world. I’m 41 at this time. So in my teenage years… me and my girl cousins, even my boy cousins, all of us together just walking down the street laughing and having a good time,’ Salley said. ‘Right now, my son could tell me he’s walking to the convenience store around the corner. No, you are not. No, you’re not. It's that bad. It has changed tremendously,’ Salley added.

We don’t have to live like this.

Now, Salley is begging for a Trump “intervention,” asking him to do what Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson and state governor JB Pritzker won’t do: make law and order great again. Salley’s mother had this to say:

‘If Mr. Trump wants to bring these troops to Chicago, hey, bring them on. What have we got to lose? You know what I’m saying? I don’t want them to get out here and shoot our kids or nothing like that, but be a presence… put some fear in them. Let them know that they’re here, and they want to protect the city of Chicago,’ Simmons said. She added, ‘We got elderly people afraid to ride the red line. You got kids can’t go outside and play. You got women don’t want to walk at night alone. Even in the daytime. It doesn’t matter.’

Here’s another black, South Side resident, talking about what it’s like to actually be on the receiving end of progressive policy:

But Pritzker and the political class types wouldn’t know anything about that, because they’re sheltered from the harm they cause (kind of like all the useful idiot, rich, white leftist voters that put these a–holes in office). For context, Pritzker lives in the Governor’s Mansion in Springfield, and he boasts a Chicago real estate portfolio in the tens of millions in the best and wealthiest neighborhoods, able to choose one of many places to stay while he’s in town. Johnson follows suit, and lives in the white-majority West Side neighborhood.

That being said, this shouldn’t be surprising at all:

More young boys just like Gregory, dead in dirty Chicago streets, but, but, but, look at Trump he says! Making American streets safe again is...this?

