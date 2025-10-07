Greta Thunberg tried to highlight Palestinian suffering...with a photo of a starved Israeli hostage

Greta Thunberg is today what she always has been: a mentally ill, probably mentally deficient, puppet that Marxists weaponized as the innocent face of their anti-Western cause. When climate change was the Marxist vehicle to take down the West, she was the climate puppet.

However, now that destroying Israel, the first line of defense in the existential war Islam wages against the West, has become the Marxist vehicle of choice, the robotic Thunberg has been turned in Israel’s direction—and she proved her fundamental vacuity by using a photo of a starved Israeli hostage to try to make Palestinians seem like victims.

Image created using AI.

We all remember Thunberg in 2018, when she burst on the scene as the ultimate anti-Trump weapon. The scrawny 16-year-old was the deeply disturbed child of an actor and an opera singer. When she was 11, she became so abnormally obsessed with climate change that she stopped eating and talking. That’s when she was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome, obsessive compulsive disorder, and selective mutism.

Thunberg became an activist within her own family, relentlessly hectoring them to become vegan, give up flying (which had destroyed her mother’s career), and take on the burden of saving the climate. The large-headed waif with the long braids eventually got over her mutism and went on the speaking circuit, becoming a massive international star.

Who can forget her fury when speaking to the UN? It was like watching an angry gerbil:

Greta’s handlers knew how to get her the headlines. Her lumpy face was everywhere, gazing down from buildings and adorning votive candles. She was the saint of the pagan climate movement.

However, climate change got old. Antarctica’s ice pack grew, the Great Barrier Reef began to repair itself, once first-world countries started to experience brown-outs and soaring energy costs, the Ivanpah solar system roasted protected birds, and the celebrities urging ordinary people to do with less continued to do with more, whether it was private jet or mega-yachts. The whole Marxist-driven cause was losing its luster.

Thankfully, though, Greta’s handlers found the little dimwit a new cause: Saving Hamas...er, Gaza. The fact that Hamas slaughtered over 1,200 Israelis by hand, with unbelievable savagery over the course of a few hours, wounded thousands more, and kidnapped another 240 was irrelevant to the Swedish troll.

Also irrelevant was the fact that Israel routinely gave up its military advantage to notify civilians in advance so they could escape targeted sites. Nor did it matter to Greta that Israel shipped millions of tons of food to its enemy.

What mattered in her binary worldview is that Israel is a bastion of Western values and the home of the Bible from which those values flow, while Gaza has brown people. The fact that Gaza is all Arab and all Muslim, while Israel is one of the most racially and religiously diverse countries in the world...well, that’s irrelevant, too. For the malevolent Swede, the narrative is enough.

So, Greta and her merry band of hate-filled antisemitic Muslims and Marxists twice tried to get to Gaza and twice were foiled by the evil Israelis who fed them and then sent them home, where they received the rapturous welcome of conquering heroes.

But Greta isn’t done yet. She’s determined that the world will know how evil Israel is. Having spent a few hours in an Israeli detention cell that didn’t have cushions on its seating, Greta has used social media to share the plight of “[t]he suffering of Palestinian prisoners...” She assures us that it “is a fact of systematic cruelty and dehumanization.”

Greta even has the proof, in the form of three photographs: One photo is of a man with a graze around his left eye. Another photo shows men (presumably Israeli troops) restraining a 12- or 13-year-old boy, and the third photo...well, that’s the worst of all. It shows a painfully emaciated man crouched alone in a darkened tunnel. Only one photo shows a prisoner suffering genuine, sadistic, life-ending abuse. The problem is that the man is not a Palestinian in an Israeli prison. It is Evyatar David, whose captors had gleefully filmed the starving man digging his own grave:

Greta Thunberg used a photo of starved hostage Evyatar David to claim Palestinian prisoners are being dehumanized by Israel.



There is no limit to her moral depravity. pic.twitter.com/tEu5c3OWwP — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) October 7, 2025 All Eyes on Greta’s Lies https://t.co/6oppEHNiwe pic.twitter.com/lYuFKKUy7D — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) October 7, 2025

Both Greta Thunberg and the world will benefit when Thunberg is forced from the public square.