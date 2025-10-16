A murderous criminal enterprise in white coats

This article describes alleged horrendous violations of the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act of 1970. Briefly explained are the operations of a nationwide criminal enterprise, discovered through several state level examinations of hundreds of alleged hospital homicide deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The criminal enterprise described herein involves interstate shipments of the toxic “Covered Countermeasure” drug Remdesivir to hospitals nationwide, and the interstate payments of large bonuses to hospitals nationwide to keep using Remdesivir long after the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended that the drug not be used to treat COVID patients.

The state-level examinations were accomplished by the Vires Law Group in the states of Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Arizona. The Texas examination and legal brief filed with the Texas attorney general, along with redacted letters from families of alleged hospital homicide deaths caused either directly or indirectly from the administration of Remdesivir, can be viewed here.

It is believed that the actions described herein by the various members of the alleged nationwide criminal enterprise fully justify a thorough federal investigation for violations of the federal RICO Act. At least two “predicate crimes” are alleged: bribery and murder.

Members of the alleged nationwide criminal enterprise include

Prior and present top officials of the federal Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service (CMS), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), National Institutes of Health (NIH), and Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Various hospital administrators and staff personnel in the seven states mentioned above plus likely hospital administrators and staff personnel in many other states.

COVID hospital patients who received one or more doses of Remdesivir, particularly those who refused the drug and were given it without consent. The great majority of these patients (victims) later died.

Gilead Sciences, Inc., manufacturer of the drug Remdesivir.

Actions of the criminal enterprise:

In April 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci, prior head of the NIAID, announced that Remdesivir “will be the standard of care” for patients with the COVID-19 virus. Thereafter, Remdesivir became the primary and often only “covered countermeasure” drug in hospital protocols to treat patients with COVID. The required use of Remdesivir in U.S. hospitals continued throughout 2020–2024, even though the WHO, in November 2020, recommended that the drug not be used to treat COVID patients.

Public testimony of U.S. Health and Human Services secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Dr. David Martin attest to the highly toxic nature of Remdesivir and describe its use as criminal homicide (murder) by causing kidney and other organ failure, contributing to or directly causing a patient’s death. RFK’s statements can be heard here, and Dr. Martin’s testimony before members of the Oklahoma state Legislature can be heard here.

CMS paid large bonuses to hospitals for each dose of Remdesivir given to a COVID patient. Dr. Peter McCullough describes these highly unusual payments in an interview. It is believed that these huge payments, intended to coerce hospital administrators to give a highly toxic drug to COVID patients, are a form of bribery.

It is alleged that several top level officials at CDC, NIAID, FDA, and NIH received royalty payments or other types of remuneration and benefits from the widespread use of Remdesivir. Further, it is alleged that harsh penalties and generous bonuses were given to hospital staffs to ensure compliance with CDC COVID treatment protocols in order to receive the federal bonus payments.

Gilead Sciences, maker of Remdesivir, was aware of the drug’s toxic nature but continued to accept large payments for its manufacture with seemingly little or no problem.

It is the obligation and duty of the U.S. Department of Justice to thoroughly investigate the alleged violations of the 1970 federal RICO Act. Possible federal crimes emanating from the alleged criminal enterprise include murder, bribery, manslaughter, fraud, terrorism, kidnapping, and several other crimes. CDC statistics indicate that well over a million Americans died from the COVID-19 virus, and based on the findings of the seven state examinations mentioned above, it is estimated that upwards of 80 percent or 800,000 Americans perished (were murdered) in hospitals due to receiving highly toxic doses of Remdesivir.

For further information about the alleged nationwide criminal enterprise and violations of federal (and state) criminal statutes, contact the Vires Law Group at 515 N. Flagler Drive, Suite 350, West Palm Beach, FL 33401, (561) 370-7383, https://vireslaw.group.

Paul S. Gardiner is a retired U.S. Army officer, Vietnam veteran, and avid lover of America. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, University of Alabama, and the U.S. Army War College. He has assisted the Vires Law Group in various ways in the pursuit of justice for victims of hospital homicide.

Image via Pixabay.