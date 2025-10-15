U.S. jets buzzing Venezuela and Trump issues CIA lethal covert action order

You probably wouldn't want to be Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro's laundryman right now.

Fresh after making peace in the Middle East, President Trump is gotten down to business, blowing more drug boats out of the Caribbean, sending thundering U.S. B-52s to buzz close to Caracas, massing 10,000 U.S. troops in Puerto Rico and on amphibious assault ships, eight of which are hanging around the Venezuelan coast in international waters, and now authorizing lethal CIA covert action to take out drug dealers operating in Venezuela.

According to the New York Times:

The Trump administration has secretly authorized the C.I.A. to conduct covert action in Venezuela, according to U.S. officials, stepping up a campaign against Nicolás Maduro, the country’s authoritarian leader. The authorization is the latest step in the Trump administration’s intensifying pressure campaign against Venezuela. ... The new authority would allow the C.I.A. to carry out lethal operations in Venezuela and conduct a range of operations in the Caribbean. The agency would be able to take covert action against Mr. Maduro or his government either unilaterally or in conjunction with a larger military operation. It is not known whether the C.I.A. is planning any operations in Venezuela or if the authorities are meant as a contingency.

Which would indeed include Maduro. You can bet he knows about this. The news sure isn't secret now, and it might have even been leaked and effectly planted there by someone from the Trump administration to ensure that Maduro didn't second-guess his own paranoia.

Here are some choice tweets of what is happening:

Bombarderos de Estados Unidos dibujaron una pija en las costas de Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/21eeZeHNxN — El Trumpista (@ElTrumpista) October 15, 2025

Some bad bunnies, too, or rather, badass bunnies:

🇺🇸🇻🇪 Más de 20.000 personas siguiendo a los bombarderos B-52H sobrevolando las costas de Venezuela. Es el vuelo más seguido del mundo en estos momentos.



Maduro y sus Fuerzas Armadas siendo humillados frente a los ojos de todo el planeta y apenas fue una demostración de fuerza. pic.twitter.com/UdVhKO405s — Agustín Antonetti (@agusantonetti) October 15, 2025

The B-52H “Stratofortress” Long-Range Strategic Bombers seen flying earlier over the Caribbean Sea, are now heading south in the direction of Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/ai6yZtMQWt — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 15, 2025

🚨Alert: Three B-52's have been spotted flying between Mexico and Cuba, flying towards Venezuela! pic.twitter.com/R18Z7FO2MQ — US Homeland Security News (@defense_civil25) October 15, 2025

Maybe even in the Venezuelan airspace:

#ATENCIÓN.



En este momento dos aviones bombarderos de la Fuerza Aérea de los Estados Unidos sobrevuelan espacio aéreo venezolano.



América Latina necesita acabar con la dictadura en Venezuela. Ojalá el Pdte. Trump actúe rápido. Petro quiere ser el segundo Maduro. pic.twitter.com/Dryi6qkgaw — Ariel Ricardo Armel (@arielarmelv) October 15, 2025

Panamanian drug dealing dictator Manuel Noriega went out to the sounds of 'You're No Good.'

And Maduro? Well, you decide:

These B-52s drawing a weiner off the coast of Venezuela right now would fix me. pic.twitter.com/1xZFMjxQFm — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) October 15, 2025

🇺🇸🇻🇪‼️ Los bombarderos B-52H se están paseando en estos momentos como Pedro por su casa frente a las costas de Venezuela.



La reacción del ejército de Maduro es NULA. Esto es una humillación brutal. pic.twitter.com/ub8qXEDu0i — Agustín Antonetti (@agusantonetti) October 15, 2025

Curiosa imagen están dejando los bombarderos 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Z7EwnRBuRi — Juan Pablo (@Juanpablo987321) October 15, 2025

Assuming these flight trails aren't fake, Maduro won't miss the message. Even if they are fake, the effect is the same, the Venezuelan dissidents are passing these pictures around and giggling. And Maduro's reportedly got just one F-16 still in working condition to counter it.

Whether Trump is just trying to scare the living daylights out of him in order to board that flight to Moscow to join his old buddy Bashar Assad or really means to get rid of this scourge is unknown.

What is known is that time is running short for Maduro to decide. Trump is coming.

