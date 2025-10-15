« Hamas must be punished for holding back 24 hostage corpses
October 15, 2025

U.S. jets buzzing Venezuela and Trump issues CIA lethal covert action order

By Monica Showalter
You probably wouldn't want to be Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro's laundryman right now.

Fresh after making peace in the Middle East, President Trump is gotten down to business, blowing more drug boats out of the Caribbean, sending thundering U.S. B-52s to buzz close to Caracas, massing 10,000 U.S. troops in Puerto Rico and on amphibious assault ships, eight of which are hanging around the Venezuelan coast in international waters, and now authorizing lethal CIA covert action to take out drug dealers operating in Venezuela.

According to the New York Times

The Trump administration has secretly authorized the C.I.A. to conduct covert action in Venezuela, according to U.S. officials, stepping up a campaign against Nicolás Maduro, the country’s authoritarian leader.

The authorization is the latest step in the Trump administration’s intensifying pressure campaign against Venezuela.

...

The new authority would allow the C.I.A. to carry out lethal operations in Venezuela and conduct a range of operations in the Caribbean.

The agency would be able to take covert action against Mr. Maduro or his government either unilaterally or in conjunction with a larger military operation. It is not known whether the C.I.A. is planning any operations in Venezuela or if the authorities are meant as a contingency.

Which would indeed include Maduro. You can bet he knows about this. The news sure isn't secret now, and it might have even been leaked and effectly planted there by someone from the Trump administration to ensure that Maduro didn't second-guess his own paranoia.

Here are some choice tweets of what is happening:

Some bad bunnies, too, or rather, badass bunnies:

  Maybe even in the Venezuelan airspace:

Panamanian drug dealing dictator Manuel Noriega went out to the sounds of 'You're No Good.'

And Maduro? Well, you decide:

Assuming these flight trails aren't fake, Maduro won't miss the message. Even if they are fake, the effect is the same, the Venezuelan dissidents are passing these pictures around and giggling. And Maduro's reportedly got just one F-16 still in working condition to counter it.

Whether Trump is just trying to scare the living daylights out of him in order to board that flight to Moscow to join his old buddy Bashar Assad or really means to get rid of this scourge is unknown.

What is known is that time is running short for Maduro to decide. Trump is coming.

Image: X screen shot

