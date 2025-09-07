Whose side is the left on?

It’s infuriating to listen to leftists’ rhetoric, where they defend vicious drug cartels, illegal aliens, and rising crime in American cities. By doubling down on policies that embolden lawlessness and threaten communities, they’re prioritizing political expediency over public safety. The Democrats went from owning the slaves, starting the Civil War, forming the KKK, and passing Jim Crow laws to claiming they are “for the little guy.” Now they’re casting the members of the party specifically founded to fight slavery as oppressors.

Margaret Thatcher famously said the problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money. The problem the left is having is that it started to run out of victims, so it adopted the Cloward-Piven strategy by opening the borders and inviting 10–12 million more to add to the untold millions who were already here.

Commentator Benny Johnson decimated Geraldo Rivera recently on Piers Morgan’s show. Rivera argued that illegal aliens are not criminals despite admitting that their “only crime” was to enter the U.S. illegally. Johnson asked him, “Do you understand the definition of the word ‘illegal’?” Rivera sat in stunned silence for seven seconds, unable to reconcile his own cognitive dissonance. He then tried to downplay illegal immigration by comparing it to jaywalking, or claiming that Puerto Ricans (U.S. citizens) are being unfairly targeted by ICE. Johnson dismantled that and highlighted the real-world consequences, citing the brutal murder of nursing student Laken Riley by a Tren de Aragua affiliate who had been repeatedly released by left-leaning prosecutors. Rivera’s defense of illegal aliens reflects a broader Democrat tendency to dismiss the criminality inherent in illegal border crossings.

This pattern is also seen in the left’s defense of narco-terrorists. On MSNBC’s Katy Tur Reports, liberal activist Paul Rieckhoff called President Trump’s decisive action against a Venezuelan drug cartel vessel “alarming” and “dangerous.” He argued that sinking that vessel, which killed 11 cartel members, was an overreach of military power. He conveniently ignored the fact that these cartels flood American streets with drugs and violence. By this dishonest framing, Rieckhoff and MSNBC revealed a horrific willingness to shield criminal enterprises in order to oppose the president, even when it costs American lives.

An MSNBC opinion piece criticized Trump’s designation of drug cartels as terrorist organizations. The author of the piece claims that since this characterizes the cartels as political entities rather than criminal ones, it could justify military action in Mexico. This critique ignores the cartels’ flooding the U.S. with drugs and empowering gangs, which are responsible for heinous crimes. The Democrats’ resistance undermines efforts to equip law enforcement with the tools they need to combat these threats. They’re prioritizing diplomatic niceties with Mexico over the safety of American citizens.

President Trump recently referred to Chicago as a “killing field” and proposed deploying the National Guard to address the city’s rampant crime. Governor Pritzker and Mayor Johnson rejected the offer, calling it “unconstitutional” and “un-American.” Their refusal suggests a preference for political grandstanding over practical solutions. Johnson’s claim that federal troops lack authority ignores the potential for coordinated efforts to curb violence as we’ve seen in D.C. Astonishingly, even D.C. mayor Bowser acknowledged her city’s newfound safety. Pritzker tried to sidestep Chicago’s struggles by accusing the president of suffering from diminished mental faculties. He also took a walk down by the lakefront with his fully armed security staff at 6 A.M. one morning to showcase the city’s safety. City residents lighted him up on X, daring him to take a walk on the city’s South Side at 1 A.M., without his security detail.

The left’s defense of criminality is not just misguided; it’s dangerous. By excusing illegal immigration, the left emboldens cartels and gangs that exploit our borders. By opposing aggressive action against narco-terrorists, they facilitate the flood of deadly drugs into our communities. And by rejecting federal help in crime-ridden cities like Chicago, they prioritize ideology over their constituents’ safety. Mayor Johnson’s call for compassion towards “God-fearing, law-abiding” illegal aliens ignores the reality that illegal entry is, by definition, a crime, while also ignoring the God-fearing, law-abiding residents of his own city. Rieckhoff’s sympathy for drug cartels and MSNBC’s reluctance to label them as terrorists dismiss the bloodshed they cause. Pritzker’s and Johnson’s refusal to collaborate with federal authorities puts Chicagoans at the mercy of criminals and gang members.

By contrast, President Trump’s stance — designating cartels as terrorists and offering National Guard support — aims to restore order and protect Americans. Yet the Democrat party’s knee-jerk opposition reveals a disturbing alignment with deadly forces that destabilize the nation and victimize our families, friends, and neighbors. The left’s rhetoric may score political points, but it comes at the expense of communities being ravaged by crime, drugs, and unchecked illegal immigration.

Americans deserve leaders who prioritize their safety over short-term political gains and ideological battles. We need more leaders like President Trump, who are committed to making America safer, stronger, and more prosperous. In contrast, the Democrat party seems committed to making Americans poorer, weaker, and more endangered. Once you understand that they’re not on our side, everything they say and do makes perfect sense.

Image: J.B. Pritzker. Credit: Maryland GovPics via Flickr, CC BY 2.0 (cropped).