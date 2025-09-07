What drives Democrats and leftists to Trump insanity?

The question I keep asking myself and everyone else is very straightforward: Why is nothing Trump does satisfactory to leftists? I searched for reasonable answers and rational theories. Nothing worked. However, while I did not find any reasonable answers, these are the things a reasonable person would guess at as to why Trump’s actions, in toto, fail to move Democrats:

They (leftists and Democrats) honestly believe Trump’s actions, all of them, are contrary to the smooth and prosperous function of America.

They believe that all human beings have a right to the blessings and perquisites of living in America.

They believe no effort or work should ever be required of people to show they are worthy of living in a free America.

They believe that all property should be communal. (Ask Gavin Newsom or AOC if they will share their goodies with illegal immigrants and criminals.)

They believe that poor people deserve to get your stuff, gratis.

They believe that there is no such thing as a good conservative, white, Christian, or Jewish person.

They believe that Donald Trump is truly a sexist, a rapist, a hateful human being, hellbent on destroying the freedom of others who live here.

They believe that the only good things that should happen should be things that take stuff away from other honest people who earned it.

They believe that only by the rich sharing their stuff with the poor, by force, will equity be possible.

They believe that equity will level the playing field and that leveling the playing field is the ultimate economic end.

They believe Trump is stupid, evil, bad for America, and “literally Hitler.”

While all the above do indeed describe the leftist opinions of Trump, they don’t quite hit the nail on the head.

When you look and listen to the snarling vitriolic malevolence of Trump-haters like Rosie O’Donnell, Kathy Lee Griffin, Ilhan Omar, Robert DeNiro, Newsom, Hakeem Jeffries, Schiff, Hillary, and other notables, you can see that one thing stands out loud and clear: There is nothing in what they say that is truthful. In short, they are lying about who Trump is.

Who Trump is can easily be determined by watching the good things he is doing for America’s people. He works hard for peace—even with people who hate him or are themselves hateful. To Trump, peace matters more than the personality of the person being negotiated with.

No, it is nothing rational that explains Trump hatred and, by extension, hatred of conservatives. One must conclude that Trump-haters are simply hateful creatures at their cores. They shriek, swear, curse, shout, threaten, and will go to extraordinary lengths to shut him up and shut him down, even if they have to kill him. That isn’t normal disagreement.

So, what kind of person does all that, says all that, behaves like that? I can only conclude that something other than merely hate drives them. Maybe the demonic realm, as C.S. Lewis indicated, is right here in the streets, in the boardrooms, in the podcasts, and in the halls of Congress rather than in some dark place unobserved by us. It’s right in front of us.

I posit that hell has come up to our front doors. Hell is an everyday reality, and it prevails where hateful people prevail. It’s not Trump they hate. It’s you—because you love and encourage him. He is doing great things that they cannot tolerate because, by contrast, the demonic Democrats look pathetic and ineffectual.

The only entities that find fault with Trump’s MAGA agenda are, I conclude, people who have succumbed to darker impulses. These are entities where the truly demonic live and dance and plot the next nihilistic war against conservatives.

