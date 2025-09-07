What if President Lincoln went before Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee? (Parody)

On September 4, Human and Health Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. gave testimony before the Senate Finance Committee on policy changes at the Centers for Disease Control. At least Kennedy tried to give testimony. Whenever a Democrat asked Kennedy a question, the query was framed to demand more than a “yes” or “no” response. Yet instead of allowing the Secretary to respond, Democrats repeatedly used their allotted time to shout fiery speeches for social media and fundraising soundbites.

Kudos to Kennedy for standing tall and not backing down! When he was able to say more than monosyllables, he offered specific details and data about why he wants to Make America Healthy Again.

Image created using AI.

The Democrats’ despicable actions during that hearing made me wonder what would have happened if President Abraham Lincoln had met some of those same Democrats prior to giving his inspiring Gettysburg Address on November 19, 1863, at the Soldiers’ National Cemetery in Pennsylvania.

Senate Finance Committee ranking member, Oregon Democrat Senator Ron Wyden – Along with the Republican majority, Democrats join me in welcoming President Abraham Lincoln to our committee hearing. Let me start by saying that, while we haven’t yet heard your speech, Democrats hate it. It’s probably too long.

Lincoln – It’s just 272 words.

Virginia Democrat Senator Mark Warner – LIAR!!! Battlefield is one word!

Lincoln - Four score and seven years ago, our fathers brought forth, on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.

Colorado Democrat Senator Michael Bennett – Mr. President, the “all men are created equal” part needs to include women, especially trans women.

Lincoln – Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. We are met on a great battlefield of that war.

Vermont Democrat Senator Bernie Sanders – Why are you mentioning battlefield or war? It would be better if you said some people did something.

Lincoln –We have come to dedicate a portion of that field, as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this.

Georgia Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock – Did slaves ever work in that field? If they did, change the title to Gettysburg Reparations Address.

Lincoln – But, in a larger sense, we cannot dedicate—we cannot consecrate—we cannot hallow—this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract.

Washington Democrat Senator Maria Cantwell – Want to talk about struggle? Few people outside of this room know who I am. My struggle is getting on Sunday morning news shows.

Lincoln - The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced.

Massachusetts Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren – Oh, trust me, the world will remember! People have long memories, which is why so many still call me Pocahontas. At least I have friends at Big Pharma.

Democrat committee members: We all have friends at Big Pharma!

Lincoln - It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us—that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion—that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain—that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom—

Virginia Democrat Senator Tim Kaine – Oh my God, did you say God! God has nothing to do with this! For God’s sake, it’s the government that gave us the birth of freedom.

Lincoln - …and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.

The meeting adjourned as Democrats wanted to attend a pro-Hamas rally on the Capitol steps.

Robin M. Itzler is a regular contributor to American Thinker. She is the founder and editor of Patriot Neighbors, a free weekly national newsletter. Robin can be reached at PatriotNeighbors@yahoo.com.