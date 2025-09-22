Tim's Minnesota blues

We learned from Kamala Harris' upcoming book that Governor Tim Walz was not exactly the VP's first choice. She wanted Pete Buttigieg but settled on Tim.

My friend Barry Casselman is reporting that the governor may face a few reelection issues. This is his post:

In 2024, Walz was unexpectedly selected to run for vice president on the Democratic presidential ticket when President Joe Biden withdrew from his re-election at virtually the last minute, and party leaders decided to replace him with then-Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris recently said her first choice for a running mate had been Secretary of Transportation Peter Buttigieg, but thinking he might be too controversial, she chose Walz instead. Walz’s subsequent vice presidential campaign was marred, however, by a series if mis-statements and blunders, and his presence on the ticket did nothing to alleviate the decisive loss in November to the GOP ticket of Donald Trump and J.D. Vance. Walz’s national performance apparently also further eroded his support in Minnesota, as evidenced by recent polls, but that has not deterred him for one more statewide campaign.

My guess is that the Democrats are probably better at winning in Minnesota than the GOP. It's early, so things could change, but there doesn't seem to be one GOP name that could take out an incumbent governor. One of the most interesting names, as Barry points out, is Kendall Quarles, a black entrepreneur.

Another possibility is that some Democrats may challenge Governor Walz on the assumption that he is damaged goods. One of those is Attorney General Keith Ellison. He is staying quiet for the moment but things could change.

So we will wait to see how it all develops. Nevertheless, Governor Walz hurt himself as VP Harris' running mate because he simply was not ready for prime time.

Image: Lorie Shaull