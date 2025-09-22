The journey from comedian to cancelled woketard

Believe it or not, there was a time when Howard Stern was funny. It was in the early ‘90s when I would listen to his show on my car radio. He was good. He had this great dynamic going with his co-host Robin Givens. At that time, his show stood out in sharp contrast to other morning radio talk shows that had adopted the insipidly shallow “morning zoo” format. I stopped listening to Howard as he drifted away from what made his show good, to being just another morning zoo host with an entourage of guffawing sycophants. By the time he entered his woke phase, I was long gone.

Gavin McInnes says the same thing about Jimmy Kimmel, a funny guy who turned into a woke douchebag. I cannot confirm Gavin’s early impression of Kimmel as a funny man, but the woke douchebag part is undeniable. McInnes also provides some insight as to how the woke transformations of Stern and Kimmel occurred. McInnes attributes it to the influence of their trophy wives: Beth Ostrosky in the case of Stern, and Molly McNearney in the case of Kimmel. Here is some of what McInnes said.

She’s an insufferable liberal twat who ruined him… There’s pre-Molly and there’s post-Molly Jimmy Kimmel, just like Howard Stern. There’s pre-Beth and there’s post-Beth Howard Stern. And Jimmy Kimmel and Howard Stern are friends, and then Molly and Beth hang out and they discuss rescuing kittens and reproductive rights of cats… When these guys get their trophy wives — and I know Molly doesn’t look like a trophy — they want to get invited to the best dinner parties, and that means you have to please the wives. And what are women’s politics? They’re all woke. So these guys become woke to appease their trophy wife, and then it spills onto the show.

It is kind of funny that two guys who fashioned themselves as being on the comic edge, would turn into hen-pecked cuckolds. Jimmy Kimmel has transitioned from being a funny man (if you believe McInnes) into a neutered woketard, and ultimately, into a cancelled neutered woketard. Maybe not a transformation on the scale that Bruce Jenner pulled off (no pun intended) but close.

Image from Grok.