No, fossil fuels are not causing the recent heat domes

The massive fraud of global warming is very destructive.

After decades of indoctrination, attorneys have come in to sue oil companies for the damage they supposedly caused.

This NPR article says, without evidence, that heat waves are much worse because of humans and our use of natural resources.

The 2021 heat dome in the Pacific Northwest that overwhelmed emergency rooms and left hundreds dead. The 2022 heat wave in India that devastated the wheat harvest. The deadly heat waves in France in 2003, and China in 2013. A new study links these recent heat waves — and more than 200 others — to human-caused climate change, and the greenhouse gas pollution of major fossil fuel producers. The new study, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, found that 213 heat waves were substantially more likely and intense because of the activity of major fossil fuel producers, also called carbon majors. They include oil, coal and cement companies, as well as some countries.

Somehow, these Democrat campaign workers posing as journalists, don't ask any questions like:

How do you know the heat waves are worse than ever since accurate temperature records have only been around in the U.S since around 1880?

How do you know that our use of natural resources causes heat waves since there are hundreds if not thousands of natural variables?

If journalists really cared they could do a simple search of what are the worst heat waves in history.

1930s – Almost every year from 1930 to 1938 featured historic heat waves and droughts somewhere in North America, part of the Dust Bowl years. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ List_of_heat_waves



There are a huge number of known examples of dangerous heat waves and they were clearly not caused by humans and our use of natural resources.

The reason so much of California, Utah, Nevada, and Arizona have so many deserts is because of massive heatwaves and droughts before humans and our use of natural resources.

How about reporting facts? It is a simple concept that we have had long heat waves throughout Earth's history.

If anyone wants to see what a natural long drought and heat wave looks like just research the Sahara desert which was green until somewhere between 5,000 and 15,000 years ago and ever since it has been in a permanent heat wave and drought.

Instead of suing oil companies, lawyers should write them a check for greatly improving their quality and length of life.

Maybe lawyers and journalists should point out that way more people die of cold than heat and then thank the oil, coal, and natural gas producers for central air and heat that saves millions of lives

It is truly a shame that so many people are willing to destroy tens of millions of jobs directly and indirectly to oil and other companies based on talking points instead of facts.