No, fossil fuels are not causing the recent heat domes
The massive fraud of global warming is very destructive.
After decades of indoctrination, attorneys have come in to sue oil companies for the damage they supposedly caused.
This NPR article says, without evidence, that heat waves are much worse because of humans and our use of natural resources.
The 2021 heat dome in the Pacific Northwest that overwhelmed emergency rooms and left hundreds dead. The 2022 heat wave in India that devastated the wheat harvest. The deadly heat waves in France in 2003, and China in 2013.
A new study links these recent heat waves — and more than 200 others — to human-caused climate change, and the greenhouse gas pollution of major fossil fuel producers.
The new study, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, found that 213 heat waves were substantially more likely and intense because of the activity of major fossil fuel producers, also called carbon majors. They include oil, coal and cement companies, as well as some countries.
- 1540 European drought - Extreme drought and heatwave lasting 11 months in Europe.
- July 1743 heatwave in China - Beijing reached 44.4 °C (111.9 °F) on July 25, higher than any modern records. 11,400 people reportedly died.[1]
- July 1757 heatwave – Europe, hottest summer in Europe since 1540 and until 2003.[2][3][4]
- 1808 United Kingdom heat wave
- 1881 North American heat wave[5]
- 1896 Eastern North America heat wave – killed 1,500 people in August 1896.
- 1913 – in July, the hottest heat wave ever struck California. During this heat wave, Death Valley recorded a record high temperature of 57 °C (134 °F) at Furnace Creek, which still remains the highest ambient air temperature recorded on Earth.[6][7]
- 1930s – Almost every year from 1930 to 1938 featured historic heat waves and droughts somewhere in North America, part of the Dust Bowl years.