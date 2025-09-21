Take your lunch to work to save the planet?

So now we all are supposed to take our lunch to work now, to keep the Earth green.

A Newsweek article recently stated:

Millions of Americans in Texas have been urged to take their lunch to work amid concerns over high air pollution levels.

Huh?

Newsweek continued:

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued air quality alerts in Texas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky on Wednesday. The warnings mean ground-level ozone and particulate concentrations are forecast to reach dangerous levels. The NWS warned that the general public as well as sensitive groups—children, seniors and individuals with preexisting respiratory or heart conditions—might experience health effects linked to poor air quality in the affected regions. "Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors," the NWS said.

And again:

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality told residents in affected areas: "You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned."

The article also noted that “Sensitive groups are advised to limit outdoor activities.”

How does taking one’s lunch to work reduce air pollution and ozone levels? Perhaps because then one won’t automatically go to a fast-food drive-thru?

And if the NWS and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality are urging folks to avoid needless exertion and limit their outdoor activities, how can they simultaneously urge them to walk or ride their bicycles to work?!!

Moreover, people would have to drive their vehicles to get them to a shop for a tune-up, right?

Guess that’s government logic.

I just hope everyone in the affected areas are caught up on all their COVID booster shots.

If “take your lunch to work to help limit air pollution” isn’t a non-sequitur, neither is (for example), “Make sure to exercise your gerbil so Earth doesn’t get hit by an asteroid,” or “Massage your camel to help counteract global warming/climate change.”

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License