The left is desperate for the right to react

The assassination of Charlie Kirk was an act of desperation for the far left, the equivalent of a cornered and dangerous wild animal lashing out. And make no mistake: The leftists cheering on and celebrating this act of political terrorism were there in essence with the murderer. Those who silently cheered instead of condemning tacitly agreed without being overt in their ghoulish glee.

Charlie Kirk was killed because we have better ideas. That isn’t a boast; it is a statement of fact. Political entities don’t attack when they are winning; they lash out only when they are losing. This makes them even more dangerous.

We’ve recently begun discussing the severe flaws in the far left, if for no other reason than as a warning. This is not to gloat over their decline, but to look at why they are headed down a dead-end road. Two of their biggest inherent flaws are habitual dependencies on force and falsehoods. Their incessant lies are effectively a form of mental coercion.

Leftists are their own worst enemies. They keep on demonstrating in no uncertain terms that they cannot win in the free marketplace of ideas, so they have to use force and then lie about it without any remorse, as they have in recent days.

Their core philosophy of collectivism is completely unworkable. The horrific history of the left has always been trying to get their collectivist flavor of the decade to work, and they are perfectly willing to murder millions of innocent people in their ever-failing efforts. They are ideologically bankrupt, which makes them doubly dangerous, because there is nothing worse than someone trying to force a failed solution on the people with a ghastly combination of bullets and Bolshoi.

A couple of recent, little noticed news stories concerned two disturbing polls showing a tendency of younger voters toward collectivism. But events have changed all of that, almost overnight. This explains why the left targeted Charlie Kirk, and it explains its subsequent reactions. The collectivist left cannot abide a rearguard action in its indoctrination centers. It cannot deal with someone telling the basic and brutal truths about the ancient concepts of collectivism: You’re never going to reach that perfect “Communist Utopia,” where it’s going to be “distribution according to need.” And if you dare complain, the CHEKA, Stasi, or Gestapo will haul you away. Those are the facts and history that the left cannot reveal, and one of the other reasons it’s running straight for a brick wall.

Even worse for leftism, the left is supposed to favor “change,” whereas the right is supposed to favor the status quo. Remember the Obama mantra of “Hope and Change”? “Reactionary” is a synonym for the right. The left is supposed to be for “new” ideas. “Conservative” was meant to be a pejorative, for people who resist these wondrous new ideas, like communism.

This sort of made a little bit of sense in the societies of a few hundred years ago, but what are the “new” ideas now?

The alphabet soup scheme and the events of this past week are a prime example of how they are quickly going to run out of things to change. First, it was “gay marriage” and all the ancillary issues around the first two letters of “LGBTQ.” Lefties had a “cause,” and it upset society, but eventually everyone essentially accepted this, so the activists had to find something else. Along came the trans issue with similar results. True to form, the left isn’t satisfied with just trans, and now it’s pushing “furries” or something.

Leftists are rapidly reaching a point where their change mantra is indistinguishable from insanity, running out of degeneracies that will engender a reaction from the right.

The big problem for the left these days is that it has flaws on all fronts. People are horrified by leftists’ political violence and repulsed by their celebrations and lies. There are cracks appearing in the left’s collectivist façade — people who openly oppose Mamdani the commie or refuse to endorse the candidate.

Leftists must go to outrageous lengths to get us to react to their insanity, but that only works against them. This points to letting them destroy themselves and not playing their reaction game.

Image: Chris Dodds via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.