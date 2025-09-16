Be Careful of the Cornered Democrat Rat

We all know that when you corner an animal, it will fight tooth and nail for its survival. This means that even supposedly meek creatures will defend themselves with a surprising level of frenzy and violence. The choice for any cornered creature facing death is to go out with an all-out snarl.

This is where the Democrat party movement finds itself. Snubbed at the polls, cut off from sub rosa USAID sustenance, humiliated time and again by the ever adroit Donald Trump, and hemorrhaging its plantation BIPOCs, the party has resorted to obscenities, outright antisemitism, and the defense of criminals everywhere (including drug-runners on the Caribbean Sea) as its tonic for combating The Donald.

Our commonsense hope that the Democrats would finally wake up and realize how much their foaming-at-the-mouth hatred, projection, trans adoration, scenery-chewing (Hakeem Jeffries), and irrationality (Stephen King) is costing them has been dashed. Charlie Kirk’s murder did that.

Now we stand in the bright light that brings clarity. The Democrat party has been taken over by nihilists, distorted beings who aim to bring us, our country, and our civilization down to ruin. Any hope that so-called moderate Democrats might amass their collective huevos and rally to the defense of their country flickered out on September 10, 2025.

What’s going to happen now will be actions and counter-actions that move us closer to, God forbid, a hot civil war:

Trump will continue to discover and prosecute government officials guilty of bribery, mendacity, cover-ups, and dereliction of duty. The MSM will continue to bray that this is revenge or witch-hunting or simple persecution of good people who are only trying to resist fascism and uphold democracy. Consumers of the swill that the New York Times and NBC and similar outlets discharge will get ratcheted to ever higher levels of outrage. When pollsters ask them if it’s sometimes OK to assassinate a political foe, they’ll nod yes, emphatically yes.

Trump will continue ICE raids in many heavily Democratic towns, where compassionate liberals have been so kindly putting Mexican and Guatemalan laborers to work, albeit at bargain wages. This will only further enrage the party’s dependable gentry sheep who live in those places. Democrats will counsel resistance, question the legality of deportations, and begin to physically assault and resist ICE officers.

When ICE and fellow law enforcement officers begin fighting back, somebody will get hurt, and this will further piss off people on both sides of the Great Divide.

Trump will continue to flood the Democrat zone with soldiers. The ostensible reason why Democrats oppose using the National Guard to fight crime in big Democrat cities is that it is an unconstitutional use of the military. The real reason is that, as Pat Buchanan said about the Rodney King riots in Los Angeles in 1992 when the military arrived, “the mob threatened and cursed, but retreated because it had met the one thing that could stop it: force, rooted in justice and backed by moral courage.”

As long as the spigots pouring out taxpayer money keep producing gushers that keep city politicians living high, a few additional murder victims every weekend is a small price to pay for staying in power. Sending in the troops disrupts this hallowed Democrat custom.

This too will enrage the gentry whites who live in the Upper East Side, Bel Air, Winnetka, or Atherton. They’ll buy the canard that Trump’s enforcement efforts are also racist, because so many big-city mayors are black (although there are some Latinxos and Latinxas).

Trans people, who are either psychotic or grifters, will continue to bathe in solipsism’s sweet assurances that their “identity” is a more powerful thing than nature or even God. With rare exceptions, there’s no coming back for them. When the outside world refuses to bend to their wills and challenges their delusions, they will be that frantic animal pushed into a corner.

To preserve their precious self-regard, they have become willing to kill or maim. We can expect more trans people to pull the trigger against their imagined foes. Some will be successful, widening the gulf between Democrats and MAGA/flyover people. I cross my fingers and say earnest prayers that the likes of J.K. Rowling and Riley Gaines are protected by fierce and capable guards.

The Democrat party will implode. It’s well on its way to becoming a rump socialist party, akin to the Peace and Freedom and Green parties, although heavily armed and mentally unstable.

Like nature, politics hates a vacuum. A party substantially less angry and delusional than the current Democrat party could rise as a genuine challenge to the Republicans’ current — and probably temporary — hegemony.

There are many people who don’t like the GOP or Donald Trump but draw the line at incessant cries of “fascism!” and “Hitler!” They might be enticed to join a party that can present a coherent challenge to the right that consists of more than schoolyard insults and taunts.

The question is whether there are enough stable and sane persons of integrity remaining in the Democrat party to make a move to leave it and create something more rational — and patriotic.

The deluded elements of the rump Democrat party will continue to believe they can win. They’ll continue to push notions that men can become women simply by asserting so, or that slaves from 160 years ago and illegal aliens from today “built this country.” (The best examples of “women” they’ve offered so far are such hilariously tone-deaf interpretations as “Lia” Thomas, “Dylan” Mulvaney, and “Rachel” Levine.) The fact that normal people reject such notions will infuriate the rumpists.

Tensions, already running high, now will become stratospheric. Erika Kirk said it plainly: “You have no idea what you have just unleashed on this country.” The great unwashed, we deplorable MAGA types, have been long suffering and slow to rouse. No more. Fed up normal people will start pushing back. That might be enough to bring on a hot civil war, perhaps beginning sporadically in the cities, and then later spilling out into the countryside.

The left will lose the war and face extinction. In his novel American Apocalypse, Kurt Schlicter outlines in dramatic detail how an open armed clash between the Reds and the Blues will lead to the final defeat of the left — and if there is one, the Democrat party — in this country.

The left, for all its passionate delusions, simply lacks the skill, tactics, logistics, discipline, organization, and courage of the people it will try to openly suppress. Of the tens of millions of private firearms in this country, the vastly greater percentage is held by patriots and MAGA types. Feral city gangs, like the ones that roam and terrorize Chicago and Los Angeles neighborhoods, will become some of the left’s irregulars. But they will be way out of their element when it comes to fighting men and women who only need one round to dispatch a foe. Punks who have to expend dozens of rounds to murder someone cannot match a disciplined and well trained opponent.

Some stooges in the military will identify with the left and take some troops with them to the dark side. But a majority of officers and troops will refuse to go along. Neither side will have the resources to patrol and control a 3 million-square-mile country. So each side will have to win hearts and minds, and I have no doubt which side will be the better at doing it.

It should be obvious to the leftist proponents of violence that they are roosters who think they have the power to summon the dawn. They have no idea of what they are about to stupidly bring down upon themselves.

