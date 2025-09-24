All they have to do is not be crazy

One would think that the path to electoral success is straightforward — govern with sanity, respect the rule of law, and avoid alienating the moderate center. Instead we see the Left entangled in a web of extremism, inflammatory rhetoric, and outright violence that even their own marionettes in the media can’t ignore.

All the Left has to do is not be crazy, and they can’t even do that.

Even The Atlantic, a bastion of leftist commentary, has grudgingly admitted that left-wing terrorism is on the rise. Since Trump first came down the escalator in Trump tower to announce his candidacy in 2015, leftists have executed dozens of violent incidents that rivals that of the Weather Underground’s rampage in the 1970s. The Biden era’s dismissal of Antifa as a mere idea rings hollow against these facts. The left’s radical fringe, emboldened by years of “resistance” hysteria, is torching its own credibility.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk has sparked not mourning from leftists, but a deluge of vitriol that highlights the Democrat (they’re not democratic) party’s moral rot. At the Charlie Kirk memorial, a deranged protester screamed at a pregnant attendee, “I hope your baby dies!” — a video captured this vile outburst as the horrified woman shielded her belly. The heckler brandished a sign demanding televised public executions and, when confronted, she sneered, “Words, words, you’re getting mad over words?” Elsewhere, vigils devolved into brawls: an Antifa-linked minor punched a Trump supporter and brandished a knife in Massachusetts, while a Florida protester shoved a 73-year-old woman to the pavement, fracturing her skull. In New Hampshire, a gunman yelled “Free Palestine” as he murdered a golfer. The Department of Homeland Security’s plea to “turn down the temperature” falls on deaf ears as assaults on ICE agents spike 1,000% amid bomb threats, doxxing, and riots — all attributable to the left’s demonization of Trump and law enforcement.

Leftist toxicity permeates our entire society. Disgraced media figure Keith Olbermann targeted CNN’s Scott Jennings with, “You’re next, motherf**ker,” after Jennings criticized Disney for reinstating Jimmy Kimmel’s show. Olbermann’s fascist-tinged screed mocked Jennings’s career, but the contributor fired back by tagging FBI Director Kash Patel — a pointed reminder that such invective invites accountability. In another incident, the Sacramento shooter who targeted an ABC station, left a note ranting about “hiding Epstein & ignoring red flags,” vowing that Patel, Deputy Bongino, and Attorney General Bondi were “next”. His planner chillingly urged: “do the Next Scary Thing”. Megyn Kelly noted that this isn’t hyperbole; it lays bare the left’s treacherous underbelly, far removed from the “both sides” fiction peddled by their apologists.

The left can’t stop themselves. Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson greenlit a license plate reading “86Trmp”, code for “kill Trump”. This flouts state laws against hate- or violence-promoting plates. Yet Benson, who once cried “democracy” over 2020 election skepticism, waved it through. This isn’t clever, it’s a symptom of a party so consumed by Trump Derangement Syndrome that it normalizes eliminationist fantasies.

Gavin Newsom fares no better. Not content with posting a threatening message to Kristi Noem, he hawked a MAGA-style red hat proclaiming “Newsom was right about everything”, a tone-deaf display amid the Palisades and Altadena wildfires that claimed 30 lives, including 12 seniors. Actor and fire victim Spencer Pratt eviscerated him: “So you’re saying you meant to burn 12 senior citizens alive with your criminal negligence?” Newsom’s administration slashed wildfire prevention by $100 million and bungled water storage, turning preventable blazes into infernos. All he had to do was lead competently, instead, he cosplays populism while his state burns.

Senator Eric Schmitt hammered home that one side bears the brunt of America’s political violence while the left dodges with feigned equivalence. No wonder CNN’s Harry Enten sounds the alarm: Democrats are “in big trouble” for the midterms, trailing Republicans by double digits on the economy (+12), immigration (+3), and crime (+13). Independents, the swing vote, are fleeing the left, revealing a party out of touch with voters’ pocketbooks and safety fears. Enten likens Dems to the hapless New Orleans Saints — fumbling the ball while the GOP sprints ahead.

The left’s embrace of radicalism — from Antifa riots to celebrity death wishes is boomeranging. All the left needs is restraint, but their crazy quotient keeps climbing. This isn’t just electoral suicide, it’s a betrayal of the civility that once defined our republic. By contrast, (conservative) Republicans offer sanity and stability amid the storm.

The Left could learn from that, if only they weren’t so busy imploding.

Image from Grok.