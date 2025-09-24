Davy Crockett must be ecstatic knowing he is unrelated to Jasmine!

Davy Crockett was a well known politician and frontiersman who courageously made his last stand at the Alamo against General Santa Anna’s army in 1836. While obviously Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-Tx) is no relation to the historic icon, he would be rolling over in his grave—if he had one (the Mexicans burned the bodies of the American defenders). While they share the same last name and were elected to congress, that is all they share.

The famous Crockett—Davy—was noted for two quotes that have survived the test of time. One was his personal motto, “Be always sure you’re right, then go ahead.” The other was his statement to the voters of Tennessee after losing his 1835 re-election bid for the U.S. Congress. He told them, “You may all go to hell, and I will go to Texas,” as he set off to join Texans seeking independence from Mexico, dying in the Battle of the Alamo.

The infamous Crockett—Jasmine—based on a recent and absurdly inaccurate statement she made, has totally ignored Davy’s personal motto. In an interview with a white host, who either was in such shock due to an explanation she gave or was too concerned about triggering claims of racism for questioning her further, a straight-faced Jasmine defined what a criminal is not.

The congresswoman alleged that, “Just because someone has committed a crime, it doesn’t mean they’re a criminal. That is completely different. Being a criminal is more...about the mindset.”

If her statement is to be understood correctly, one can break a law but not immediately be labeled a lawbreaker as that can only be determined based on whether one has criminality in their mind. Making such a statement, it is obvious the furthest thing from Jasmine’s mind was being right.

What a priceless declaration Jasmine makes! It should make things much easier for law enforcement as, perhaps, they provide questionnaires to such “non-criminals” to complete in order to get a better indication of their criminal mindset.

It should be obvious what this tells us about Jasmine—i.e., just because she is elected to the legislature doesn’t mean she knows anything about the law and enjoys a mindset in which she just makes it up. It is incredible that she would ridiculously require law enforcement to know one’s mindset to determine whether or not they are a criminal.

But making things up is all part of Crockett’s modus operandi. On the day of Charlie Kirk’s funeral, she proved unable to demonstrate a scintilla of respect for the conservative legend during a CNN interview. Well aware that she is rarely queried to back up what she claims with facts, when asked if she bears any responsibility to tone down her language after his assassination and the two attempts on President Donald Trump’s life, she responded absolutely not.

Referring once more to Trump as a “wannabe Hitler” and claiming to use “accurate language,” she offered no proof other than to say his administration was “using Hitler’s playbook.” Going on to claim, incorrectly, that Kirk had once suggested, “who should live and who should die,” she rejected any responsibility for inciting violence against conservative voices.

If anyone is using a propaganda playbook, it is Crockett. She uses it to go as far as to suggest any reports of Black Lives Matter riots following the death of George Floyd are simply propaganda.

Crockett is reckless with her facts and callous with her hatred.

A Texas re-districting map may impact Jasmine’s representation in her next election. While currently representing the 30th District in south Dallas, the new map puts her home in the 33rd District, requiring her to choose representing one or the other when she comes up for re-election.

While it was 190 years ago that Tennessee voters failed to re-elect Davy Crockett, sealing his subsequent fate at the Alamo, will Texas voters take similar action to seal Jasmine’s fate, making her a “former” congresswoman? We can only hope so.

Image: Public domain.