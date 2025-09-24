Gunman shouts 'Free Palestine!' Authorities baffled as to motive behind shooting

One person was killed and several injured when a gunman shot up a country club in New Hampshire recently.

The crazed gunman shouted “Free Palestine!” as he opened fire.

Incredibly, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella stated of the shooter:

“We don’t have any evidence at this time that Mr. Nadeau was motivated by hate-based motivation. In fact, I would say that the evidence leads us to believe this was more likely Mr. Nadeau simply trying to make a number of statements to create chaos in the moment.”

Yeah, that checks out.

I know when I shoot up a place and shout “Allahu Akhbar” I do it to create chaos, throw people off, and keep them from discovering my Christian identity.

Pretty clever, huh?

And, he went on:

“We don’t have any evidence at this time that Mr. Nadeau was motivated by hate-based motivation?”

I’m pretty sure Mr. Nadeau wasn’t motivated by love-based motivation. (Department of Redundancy Department.)

I am so tired of authorities professing their cluelessness at the motives of homicidal maniacs that are on record as screaming “Allahu Akhbar,” “Free Palestine,” or “fascist pigs must die!” Especially as some of these same authorities are quick to label “misgendering” a hate crime.

Shouting “Free Palestine!” was no indication of the shooter’s motives or beliefs, but was solely intended to sow chaos? Shooting people doesn’t cause enough chaos? “You know, I can handle the repeated staccato gunfire. I think we’re O.K. … unless the mass shooter starts yelling ‘Free Palestine.’”

Is AG Formella on drugs?

In any case, criminal apologists love to set criminals free, consequences to the rest of us be damned. (Because the agenda and narrative simply cannot be denied.)

It would be better for everyone if they freed their minds instead.

Image: Pexels // Pexels License