The emerging Democrat civil war

While the national socialist media is busy ignoring the brutal murder of Iryna Zarutska, there are two other closely related stories of note that show the current state of affairs. The first is that Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) suggested that socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and other Democrat socialists should “create their own party.” The beginnings of an ideological civil war within the ranks of the party. The flip side is that polling from Gallup and Rasmussen shows significant support for this collectivist ideology — meaning that it’s time for pro-freedom patriots to step up and work against the indoctrination of certain age groups.

Suozzi publicly noted in an interview on CBS New York’s The Point with Marcia Kramer,

Capitalism has raised more people out of poverty than any other system in the history of the world. Create more innovation. Socialism has failed everywhere.

He went on to say that Democrat minority leader Hakeem Jeffries should not endorse Mamdani, the party’s nominee for City Hall, because it will “be bad for the Democratic Party nationwide.”

Mamdani is pushing for higher taxes on the wealthy to finance his plan to provide free buses and child care. He has been on record backing defunding the police, decriminalizing prostitution, advocating for “seizing the means of production” and boycotting Israel — positions that are not popular with many more moderate suburbanites and upstate residents.

Content creator “Liberal Hivemind” noted this in a recent video, contrasting the false narrative of dissension within the ranks of the GOP with the truth about the Democrats:

A recent Gallup poll shows the image of “capitalism” slipping to 54%, and an even more disturbing Rasmussen poll of likely U.S. voters ages 18 to 39 shows that 53% favor socialism:

A new national telephone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports and StoppingSocialism.com finds that 53% of Likely U.S. Voters ages 18 to 39 would like to see a democratic socialist candidate win the 2028 presidential election. Twenty-seven percent (27%) of under-40 voters would not want to see a democratic socialist elected president in 2028, and 20% are not sure. Under-40 voters were asked to agree or disagree with this statement: “Major Industries like health care, energy, and big tech should be nationalized to give more control and equity to the people.” Seventy-six percent (76%) agree, including 39% who Strongly Agree. Just 18% disagree. “This survey clearly shows that due largely to economic challenges, young Americans are increasingly turning to socialist candidates and radical collectivist policies,” said Justin Haskins, senior fellow at The Heartland Institute and the primary author of the poll. “The fact that three-quarters of voters aged 18-39 support nationalizing major industries is an incredibly disturbing trend that must be taken seriously. Clearly, socialism is once again on the rise in the United States.”

What is entirely infuriating about all this is that the affordability crisis that the politicians complain about can be easily laid at the feet of the politicians themselves. They love to raise taxes on corporations, even though those entities will simply pass those costs on to consumers. They impose price controls and scarcities in housing and don’t let on to the dirty little secret that these just raise the costs of housing. They print money to buy votes, and this inflates the currency and thus causes higher prices.

The bottom line for anyone attracted to collectivist ideologies is that there is no free lunch. Everything has a cost, which has caused these ideologies to consistently fail throughout history, including socialism over the past 200 years.

It’s not that it wasn’t done correctly, since there is no way it can be done “correctly.” It’s an inherently flawed ideology.

This brings us back to the Democrat civil war.

The odds are that Rep. Suozzi doesn’t want Mamdani the commie to win because the resulting disaster will sink the left’s future chances.

Sure, leftists can come up with myriad excuses for failure because that is one of their innate talents, but that can carry them only so far. Massive failure in a very public display, such as New York City, will destroy the left’s future chances. The only way they can win is with enough people forgetting the epic fails of socialism past. If people are reminded of that, Dem polling will sink like a stone.

