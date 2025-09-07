Charlotte mayor more upset at viral video of the murder of Ukrainian refugee, than the murder itself

So nobody in power in Charlotte, North Carolina wants anyone to pass around a viral video of a young Ukainian refugee being murdered in cold blood on the local public transport.

Here's the mayor of Charlotte, someone named Vy Lyles, speaking on the killing:

The video of the heartbreaking attack that took Iryna Zarutska’s life is now public. I want to thank our media partners and community members who have chosen not to repost or share the footage out of respect for Iryna’s family.



This was a senseless and tragic loss. My prayers… — Mayor Vi Lyles (@CLTMayor) September 6, 2025

Heartbreaking? How about disturbing? How about a warning to never, ever, ride that transit system again, given the presence of these kinds of killers who can get arrested 14 times and still never experience punishment? That's what happened here -- the killer warned again and again that he was a criminal and no matter what he did, he never paid for his crimes.

Yet the murder itself doesn't seriously bother her, not with a statement like that, just the sharing of the disturbing video of what happened on August 22.

That was when a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, still wearing her pizza-parlor uniform, entered a light-rail train after 9 p.m., sat down by herself looking at her cell phone, and a career predator with 14 violent arrests under his belt got up behind her, flipped open his knife, raised his arm, and stabbed her to death as other passengers sat there and did nothing. After that, he calmly got up and exited the train, blood dripping around him, changing his clothing at some point as if in a premeditated act to evade detection.

The Abundance crowd has no solution for this.



You can have nice public transport but people won’t ride on it if insane mentally ill people will murder you on it for no reason.



This is why we need to combine Abundance with Lee Kuan Yew Thought: extremely harsh penalties for… pic.twitter.com/4fbbh688jI — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) September 6, 2025

It was a pretty self-protective response to what looks like a shocking problem of safety on those public transit lines that leftists want to shove all city riders into. Sometimes you get home safe, sometimes you get stabbed to death by a dirtbag who evaded the fare without consequences because wokester leaders don't enforce. Sound like a desirable system?

Instead of compassion for the victim, she slathered 'compassion' for the thug:

Not only did Charlotte Democrat Mayor Lyles refuse to condemn the lunatic repeat offender who stabbed a woman to death on the train, but she suggested we should actually have compassion for him. pic.twitter.com/8DufqC9YnF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 7, 2025

“In a statement Tuesday, [Mayor] Lyles did not mention the victim by name or discuss any specific measures the Charlotte Area Transit System or police are taking to address safety on public transit. She focused on the suspect and urged others not to demonize homeless people…” https://t.co/QYxFsE1ttZ pic.twitter.com/6iZvk9bbyA — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 7, 2025

All of her concern is directed at the bum, not his victim. The presumption that the victim's family wouldn't want the video aired is a stretch, too, given how low their chances are for obtaining justice for their daughter.

One could argue that the hazard here is not the presence of criminals on the tram, but the fact that criminals who attack you are practiced in their craft because they are never going to be punished.

They could kill you and it wouldn't be long before they are out on the streets again, the pitiful victims of an oppressive system as this hideous mayor avers. It had to be pretty obvious to the thug that after 14 arrests for violent crimes, he knew he'd be out on the streets again soon to prey on the public.

He may have had a history like this:

I was a public school teacher in the hood for 11 years, and I know this type of kid.



The type that would smack the kid sitting in front of him, tell the teacher “IDGAF” when corrected, and ruin an entire year’s worth of learning for the entire class.



His special education… pic.twitter.com/xE2jKakQ4k — Frank McCormick (@CBHeresy) September 6, 2025

That's where the problem lies, and that's why people are always going to be afraid to ride that light rail system. Crime is basically legal, and if you're a victim of a crime, the whole thing is "senseless" and "tragic," instead of a matter for the justice system to correct. The only bad guys are those who publicize the crimes.

For everyone else in the blue ruling class, it's thoughts-and-prayers, and cake during the city council meeting:

They paused the meeting to have cake before the briefing about the stabbing. pic.twitter.com/Iwsh9KsN58 — Matt Culpepper (@2300gearjammer) September 7, 2025

Here's the judge who let him out scot-free last time - note the pronouns:

The magistrate who allowed Decarlos Brown to remain out of custody prior to the Charlotte light rail stabbing case was Judge Teresa Stokes pic.twitter.com/TpQfDjGLkH — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) September 7, 2025

And the media is in their tree:

Here’s a list of all the news networks who have NOT covered the Charlotte NC story:



- NYTimes

- CNN

- Washington Post

- MSNBC

- NPR

- USA Today

- Reuters

- Axios

- ABC News

- PBS



Every single one of them wrote stories on Daniel Penny...



…do you get it yet? pic.twitter.com/gr7MJx0NsX — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 7, 2025

With a ruling class like this, it's going to be a long time before many people use that means of public transit again. The victim in this case was as innocent and blameless as can be, a sad story of believing life in America was safer than Russian rockets. With leftists running the blue cities, it most certainly was not.

And the irony is palpable:

So they're just mad if the Russians kill Ukranians, but it's if an American criminal kills a Ukrainian in America?



Just trying to keep up. — Shashi Jairam (@ShashiJairam) September 7, 2025

Thank God for new media and for free speech platforms like this one (so different from the Jack Dorsey Twitter days).



Really important point here -- what is ignored by legacy media is just as important as what is covered!... https://t.co/K9URy4lt35 — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) September 7, 2025

Image: Video screen shot from X