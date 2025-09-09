Biden library seeks donors

Who’s going to donate money to President Joe Biden’s library?

Unless the admission ticket comes with a CT scan of his brain, conservatives won’t exactly be rushing to cut a check.

The price tag isn’t known, but rumors suggest “hundreds of millions.” Given today’s runaway costs (thank you, Joe), that number hardly feels inflated. Biden’s team has already assembled a 13-member board under the Joe and Jill Biden Foundation, seeking the full “Obama treatment.” Translation: Soliciting heavy-weight donations from tech oligarchs with no common-sense -- but deep pockets -- and Hollywood celebrities with short memories.

But here’s the embarrassing question: Did Biden actually do anything consequential? Or anything that would point to his competency?

If refunds were possible, the nation might still be waiting in line to get its money back for the $7.2 billion in military gear left in Afghanistan, under Biden’s watch. It was a spectacularly shameful ending to an already shameful exit non-strategy. The media paid scant attention to the s**t show of abandoning our friends in the region, and the massive inventory of weaponry which fell into the hands of what Homeland Security would call the “worst of the worst”: the Taliban.

And yet, Biden could always be counted on to dig deep -- into your pocket. COVID relief checks? Sure. Shut down your business first, then pay you to keep it shut. The Green New Deal? Biden Administration rushed $90 billion out the door in loans to “green” companies no one ever heard of. Even Democrat Stacey Abrams had to quietly return her $2 billion jackpot, proving that sometimes even the unqualified can get overqualified for the grift.

No one appeared too picky about Abrams’ grand-slam plan for her non-profit, “Power Forward Communities,” at the time. They would “prioritize housing, equity, and resilience.” That didn’t sound very green to the new EPA-Trump appointees, who managed to recover the taxpayers’ money.

And remember the Biden insider who likened the President’s last weeks to “throwing gold bars off the Titanic.” That’s probably when Stacy was smart enough to catch the final windfall, but couldn’t have anticipated conservatives would be watching and waiting in the wings.

With this storied legacy, what sort of exhibits could a library goer expect to see? Not much -- unless you count the auto-pen wing, the interactive “ice cream flavor of the month” exhibit, or the “staff” display who usher Joe back to the “spot” where he should be standing, rather than wandering off during diplomatic gatherings. Foreign policy? That’s the section where a wax figure of President Biden stands upright, the very image of himself made possible by his supporters.

And let’s face it -- Hunter’s not around to offer… creative fundraising services anymore. No $1 million annual Burisma checks, no $500,000 finger-paintings. Without the back-end payday, who’s lining up to pay in the front end?

The faithful remain on board -- Rufus Gifford, longtime Democratic fundraiser, former Secretary of State Antony Blinken, former Delaware governor Jack Markell, and Steve Ricchetti, former counselor to Biden.

But will even they reach for their wallets? Or does the thought of commemorating one-term Biden with a “peek behind the curtain” send them running for the exits? After all, the Democrats and their corrupt-media partners did a masterful job keeping the curtain pulled tight. Now that it’s open, well -- who’s going to buy a ticket for the historic view, when they’ve already seen more than they care to.

Image: AT via Magic Studio