The counterculture comes full circle

The radical left’s thrust to replace capitalism with a communal society has morphed from the Age of Aquarius to democratic socialism.

Triggered by the Vietnam War, racial inequities, and the materialism of the post-war era, the counterculture movement of the 60s arose to reject traditional societal norms and usher in an Age of Aquarius. It gave rise to anti-establishment, anti-authority, anti-consumerism hippie communes — sex, drugs, and rock ‘n roll. Charles Manson’s murder cult ended the allure of the hippie commune movement in the 70s.

But the left’s resolve to fundamentally change society did not die with the hippie movement. In ensuing decades it tempered its goals and focused its energies not on radical and total cultural change, but on elevating the “oppressed” into the mainstream culture. Urban renewal projects, bussing of school children, affirmative action, the feminist movement, same-sex marriage, expanded welfare programs, affordable housing projects, wokeness grew out of the “Great Society”.

But race, gender, and class inequalities were not eliminated. Never satisfied with its achievements — Obama still dreamed of fundamentally changing America — leftist activism eventually turned away from striving primarily to elevate and give voice to the “oppressed”, to achieving equality by also bringing down the “oppressors”. The young are indoctrinated to hate America. America’s founding, religion, and the nuclear family (ie: patriarchy) are denigrated. Title lX and “MeToo” address the “rape culture” and toxic masculinity. Under the DEI initiative, the “oppressors” must now cede academic and career advancement to the “oppressed”. Activist judges thwart prosecutors and challenge Trump’s EO’s without legal basis.

In addition to pitting the oppressed against the oppressors, stirring chaos in a society is a valuable tool for those intent on destroying its fabric. The left has ushered in what might be called the age of permissiveness. Open immigration, “bail reform”, legalized shoplifting, “peaceful protests”, “gender-affirming health care”, homelessness, appeasement in foreign policy, permissive parenting generating a generation of depressed, anxious youth — all serve to erode the national fabric.

The 60s counterculture movement failed to precipitously change mainstream America. Patiently corrupting the mainstream culture by creating chaos within it and populating it with dissidents makes it easier to overturn. Under the banner of attaining inclusivity, tolerance, and diversity, the elite left has recruited an army of dissident, vengeful sycophants to its cause. (A caveat for the left, however, is that those recruited into the mainstream might adopt, rather than oppose, its tenets, as witnessed recently with black and Hispanics voters.) By expanding the ranks of those who feel threatened, disenfranchised, victimized, or oppressed by “the system”, it seeks permanent electoral dominance. Its recruitment program is abetted by gerrymandering, open immigration, and open voting. Its wishlist includes statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico, abolition of the Electoral College, and liberalization of the Supreme Court.

Trump has boldly instituted a counter-counterculture program, precipitating the TDS. Lacking any foundation other than sanctimonious self-righteousness in its quest for power, the left can only respond to MAGA with profanities and histrionics. Gavin Newsom has taken the reins from Stephen Colbert.

Our ship of state has been listing inexorably to port. Today’s Republican Party is yesterday’s Democratic Party. Today’s Democrat party is tomorrow’s Socialist Party. The midterm results will help in defining whether we are resuming an even keel or closer to capsizing.

Image generated by AI.