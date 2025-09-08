'All Americans are rightly disturbed ... '

In January, in front of a joint session of Congress, the president said the following:

“All Americans, not only in the states most heavily affected but everyplace, are rightly disturbed by the large numbers of illegal aliens entering our country. The jobs they hold might otherwise be held by citizens or legal immigrants. The public services they use impose a burden to our taxpayers. That’s why our administration has moved aggressively to secure our borders by hiring a record number of new border guards, by deporting twice as many criminal aliens as ever before, by cracking down on illegal hiring, by barring welfare benefits to illegal aliens. In the budget I will present, we will try to do more to speed the deportation of illegal aliens who are arrested for crimes, to better identify illegal aliens in the workspace, as recommended by the commission headed by former Congresswoman Jordan. We are a nation of immigrants but we are also a nation of laws. It is wrong and ultimately self-defeating for a nation of immigrants to permit the kinds of abuse of our immigration laws we have seen in recent years, and we must do more to stop it.”

Those "hateful" words were clearly made by a "racist" president, who was rightfully booed by all Democrats in attendance.

Except the remarks weren’t booed.

Instead, the president was applauded and received a standing ovation by both Democrats and Republicans, because back in 1995, when President Clinton delivered these words during his State of the Union, most Dems were still somewhat sane, still supported law enforcement, and believed in enforcing the law.

Despite holding such “racist” views or perhaps because he did, Clinton was overwhelmingly re-elected in 1996. (According to Dems of today, the entire country must have been racists in 1996.) If any Dem believed Clinton’s words back then, and they did, his words ring much truer today.

A short 30-years later, the current generation of Dems believe the exact opposite of Clinton. They want complete open borders; want every illegal, even violent ones, to remain here; want “noncitizens” (a euphemism for illegals) to vote; and want to provide government benefits to every illegal beginning the day they sneak across the border.

Actually, I want to believe that isn’t the case. I want to believe that most Dems want secure borders. I hope that most Dems believe illegals shouldn’t vote. And I want to think most Dems want illegals deported. However, their political and media overlords such as AOC, Bernie Sanders, Senator Jon Ossoff, and the New Yprk Times tells them that holding such views are “racist” and “xenophobic,” and the simpleton voters they are; they kowtow to their Marxist czars.

The flood of illegals has adversely impacted most sectors of society, none more so than the economy.

The huge number of illegals has created an excess supply of labor. They are willing to work for lower pay which has crushed wages of middle-class and working-class workers.

It’s supply and demand. If a builder can hire illegals for $10/hour to do a job that a citizen would do for $20/hour, he’ll hire the illegals all-day long. I’m curious to know if low-wage Dem workers even realize what illegals are doing to their income.

As Clinton recognized, illegals take good paying jobs from Americans as evidenced by the 475 illegals that Homeland Security rounded up, last week, from the Hyundai construction site in Bryan County, Georgia.

After the economy, crime is probably the next area most adversely impacted by illegals. The tragic list of victims, especially female victims, killed by illegals over the past decade seems endless – Kate Steinle (Killed in 2015 while walking with her father on a pier in SF.), Mollie Tibbets (Killed in 2018 while out jogging in rural Iowa.), Rachel Morin (Aug. 2023), Jocelyn Nungaray (12-year-old killed in 2024 in Houston), Laken Riley (Nursing student murdered while jogging on the UGA campus in 2024.), Camillia Williams (March 2025), Larisha Thompson (Killed randomly in May 2025 by six illegals.), and Da’Cara Thompson (killed Aug 2025) are just a few murdered by illegals, most of whom had been previously apprehended but released.

Perhaps the worst part about allowing unfettered criminal activity (Yes, entering the country illegally is a crime.) to go unpunished is that it undermines ALL law enforcement, in that it encourages people to pick and choose the laws they care to obey; the same thing Prohibition did 100 years ago.

Regarding Clinton’s speech, Congressman Troy Nehls (R-TX) said that President Clinton clearly understood the importance of border security. Also, Nehls noted that “if you hadn’t heard President Clinton (deliver those words), you would have thought that Donald Trump had delivered that speech.”

Nehls went on, “I don’t believe that Clinton was called a racist, a white supremist who hates immigrants, as the Left and dishonest media has painted Trump to be.”

Spot on Mr. Nehls. Clinton wasn’t called a racist because holding such views about illegals isn’t racist. Clinton spoke common sense logic that was widely prevalent among all Americans until the rise of TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome.)

So, why did Dems change their position on illegals? There are two easy answers. First is TDS. The Dems and their media automatically oppose anything Trump says, does, thinks, or recommends. The cabal’s TDS has gotten so bad that Dems even oppose deporting an MS-13 gang-banger, wife beater, human-trafficking illegal (because Trump wants to) and actually defended narco-terrorist drug cartels when Trump used the military to blow up a drug smuggling boat off the Venezuelan coast.

A second reason the Dems want to keep their illegals is because of votes and the power derived from votes.

Simply put, Dems are hemorrhaging voters. In the 30 states that track voter registration by party affiliation, Dems are down against Republicans by a net change of 4.5 million voters.

Between 2020 and 2024, according to a New York Times analysis (behind their paywall), Dems lost 2.1 million voters while the Republicans gained 2.4 million.

That means normal Americans, the ones with common sense, are ditching the Dems who need to make up votes somehow. They’ve settled on illegals which explains why the Dems prioritize them over citizens.

Final Thought: Regarding the loss of voters, gotta ask you Dems, have you ever thought about stop being the party of crazy? As J.D. Vance says, “Stop sounding like crazy people.” That will help you much more than courting illegals. Just a thought.

Image: Grok, ai-generated picture, via X