Meet the high priestess of progressivism

In a normal society, there would be thousands of people storming Charlotte city hall demanding the head of Mayor Lyles, but we all know that we don’t live in a normal society. A society that allows the murder of a 23-year-old girl by a career predator is sick. Our society is practicing a form of human sacrifice, no different from that of the Aztecs. We are sacrificing maidens to appease the god of racial equity, and Mayor Lyles is a pagan priestess overseeing the ritual. At one time, I would have droned on about the need to muster the political will to end this practice, but that misses the point. The point is that this practice is willed by the people. At the top of the temple stands Priestess Lyle holding the beating heart of a Ukrainian maiden refugee who was too naive to know not to sit near Lyle’s henchman.

What does this pagan priestess proclaim on her website page?

Her leadership is characterized by a deep commitment to racial equity and economic inclusion. The Racial Equity Initiative, launched in 2021 with a $250 million investment, exemplifies her dedication to dismantle barriers and foster equality through strategic investments in the city’s six historically under invested Corridors of Opportunity, education, digital equity, and corporate leadership diversity. [snip] In the realm of public safety, Mayor Lyles has been a proponent of the SAFE Charlotte plan, embracing a comprehensive approach to community well-being. The Alternatives to Violence program, which she implemented, reflects her dedication to addressing the root causes of crime and enhancing the city’s safety.

Racial Equity Initiative, Corridors of Opportunity, Alternatives to Violence: all meaningless terms from the progressive litany. Instead, credit her with the bloodletting of white maidens to appease the god of racial equity and satisfy the bloodlust of her followers.

I ask only one question, “Where is our modern-day Cortés whose blood boils at the sight of the temple murders?” I only hope that Trump will be him and storm the Halls of Montezuma to cleanse our society of this bloodthirsty rite.

Image generated by AI.