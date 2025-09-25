The assassination of Charlie Kirk has awakened a sleeping giant

A Marxist cultural revolution with the left’s long march through the institutions has been underway for decades, with increasing frequency and levels of violence.

Over the past nine years, Americans watched as angry mobs toppled, defaced, and decapitated statues. They desecrated our graves. Satanists firebombed, torched, and stoned churches.

We watched as Black Lives Matter and Antifa ravaged the nation’s cities; some people literally took a knee to their demands to avoid confrontation.

We watched violence escalate with the shooting of a security guard at the Family Research Council because of its belief in traditional marriage. Republican Congressman Steve Scalise was shot at a congressional baseball game. A radicalized “transgender” woman assassinated six people at the Covenant Christian School in Tennessee because they were “white” and “privileged.” Two assassination attempts were made on the life of our president.

College campus speakers, including Riley Gaines, and students have been assaulted. Ben Shapiro, Milo Yiannopoulos, and Charles Murray required heavy police protection. Activists, reporters, politicians, and judges have been threatened at their homes. Families have been harassed and ordinary citizens besieged by mobs while police did nothing.

For nine years we have ignored warning signs, comforting ourselves for taking the “high road” of tolerance for riotous behavior. We cowered and closed our eyes to evil, while hoping “this, too, shall pass.”

Charlie Kirk warned us a few months ago,

Assassination culture is spreading on the left. Forty-eight percent of liberals say it would be at least somewhat justified to murder Elon Musk. Fifty-five percent said the same about Donald Trump.



In California, activists are naming ballot measures after Luigi Mangione.



The… pic.twitter.com/xiGAAvoPHy — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 7, 2025

On September 10, the “ticking time bomb” exploded while Charlie was answering a student’s questions about violence associated with transgenderism. The nation watched the graphic videos of Charlie being shot by a hate-filled assassin—who allegedly lives with a “transgender” man—before collapsing onstage in a pool of blood.

While the world mourned for Charlie and prayed for his family, leftist demons gleefully celebrated his death. When congressional members tried to have a moment of silence for Charlie and his family, Democrats jeered and heckled.

And what was Charlie’s heinous crime? He proclaimed his love for God, family, and country. He dared to oppose the Left as he openly debated with students and effectively mobilized them for a conservative voter base.

With the assassination of Charlie Kirk, there has been an extraordinary eruption of faith and unity, strength and resolve in the United States.

The Sleeping Giant has awakened. We will no longer allow attacks on our people, our churches, our cities, our principles, our schools, or our heritage.

In her speech on September 12, Erika Kirk tearfully sent a powerful message to the left. “They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith and of God’s love…..They should all know this. If you thought my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you have unleashed across this country and this world. You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife.” She promised that her husband’s campus tour will continue, more tours will come and his radio and podcast show will go on.

In his podcast Matt Walsh warned,“Some of the very same people in the media who intentionally stoke murderous hatred against people like Charlie Kirk (are) now saying we need to ‘turn down the temperature, start having conversations’....Well, Charlie tried to have conversations with you on the left, and you killed him for it.”

It’s too late for conservatives to turn down the temperature. We cannot reach out and resolve this through civil discourse. These monsters want us dead. They have stated it quite clearly on social media and in videos as they celebrate Charlie’s death.

Charlie warned us that a “spiritual battle” is being waged in the United States between Christians and Democrats. His death has galvanized us to prepare for battle — physically and spiritually. This is a time to fight back against evil. We will not be silenced nor will we back down.

Erika Kirk predicted that the mission would grow larger than ever before. In the past week, there has been a surge in young people calling TPUSA to work either as employees or volunteers or just to help in any way. TPUSA has had more than 62,000 inquiries from people about starting new campus chapters. Church parking lots are full as people go to church – often for the first time. President Trump posted, “Crowds are now chanting “we are Charlie Kirk” in South Korea. This movement is worldwide.”

Though Charlie is with Jesus now, his mission will live on, led by Erika, and it will be more powerful than ever before.

