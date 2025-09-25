Deadly fascist lies: The left's weapon of choice in the cultural civil war

Have you ever noticed that contradictions always betray leftist liars and their unending cornucopia of falsehoods and fabrications?

The old saying is that if you tell the truth, you don't have to remember what you said – because you won't fall into the trap of contradicting yourself with a different story later.

Not so with the far left – they just unapologetically create a new lie to cover the old and move on, indifferent to anyone who will call them on it.

Except, now, everyone carries a record of everything said in their pocket, so when they say something that doesn't make sense, or contradicts their previous assertions, they are exposed as complete frauds.

Before the political assassination of Charlie Kirk and all the leftist violence that preceded it, this was usually an academic exercise of debate and reason.

However, these kinds of lies have now taken on a much more dangerous dimension. We cannot possibly shut down this kind of speech, so our only recourse is to directly debunk them before they fester in weak minds that don't think that "hate can’t be negotiated out."

The far-right fascist lie is the left's weapon of choice in the cultural civil war.

It was more than 70 years ago that Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr., Associate Professor of History at Harvard, and an actual liberal, noted in a New York Times article: Not Left, Not Right, But a Vital Center that, like everyone else, there was an awfully long list of common traits between fascism and communism.

Curiously enough, the good professor starts off by completely debunking the far-right fascism lie by stating the following facts in the third paragraph:

The Fascists, for example, were not conservative in any very meaningful sense. They did not wish to preserve the existing order, or even to turn back the clock to some more stable century. They purposefully planned to transform the existing order into a new and all-absorbing authoritarianism, based upon the energies and frustrations of modern industrialism. The Fascists, in a meaningful sense, were revolutionaries.

Having completely eviscerated one of the far left's biggest falsehoods, he then proceeds to conjure up an argument for the lie in any case, with a contradiction that destroys the lie nonetheless. He does this by continuing and lauding the left with undeserved plaudits:

Yet their totalitarian ideal hardly fitted into the pattern of the Left, which had been the traditional home of greater freedoms and more generous aspirations. So, after boggling and uncertainty, they (Fascists) were assigned positions on the far Right.

Did you catch that?

He openly admits there is no rational argument for this 'assignment.'

Thus, even though there was no rhyme or reason for fascists to be randomly "assigned positions on the far Right," that has been the lie ever since, and that's the story the left is sticking to.

The problem is that these kinds of lies are being used by leftists to justify political violence, and we no basis for them. You can research, all you want, but that's in essence all the leftist rationale for the starting point in making these claims.

Recall that according to the left, there are vast differences between fascism and communism.

After all, in most cases, they are supposed to be on opposite sides of the political spectrum.

This is partially because of the canard about conflicts between fascists and other collectivists.

Even though plenty of evidence exists of socialist versus communist or communists threatening Reichstag socialists or Bolsheviks persecuting fellow socialists, the canard continues on. So even though there isn't a rational explanation for the placement of these collectivist ideologies on the spectrum, they are set in stone. Except when some leftists say that the right is 'communist' or President Trump is a 'communist,' So it looks like the left can't even get their lies straight.

Unfortunately for the left, the good professor gives up the game when he notes what is blatantly obvious to anyone who compares leftist, communist, fascist, and national socialist parties:

In certain basic respects-a totalitarian state structure, a single party, a leader, a secret police, a hatred of political, cultural and intellectual freedom-fascism and communism are clearly more like each other than they are like anything in between.

These facts pose an enormous problem for the left in that they instantly blow up their big lie.

How can they be so similar if they belong on opposite sides of the spectrum? True to form, instead of addressing and correcting the lie, the leftist ideal is to simply layer on another to explain it all. In this case, the ridiculous circle configuration bends the spectrum for unknown reasons:

This dilemma drove Prof. DeWitt C. Poole to an inspired suggestion. Right and Left, he said, should be conceived, not in terms of a line, but in terms of a circle, with the extremes of Right and Left-fascism and communism-meeting at the bottom.

So, here we have the glaring contradiction that blows up the big lie for both professors. On one hand, these two collectivist ideologies are supposed to be vastly different and on opposite sides of the political spectrum.

Except that they must account for the long list of common traits between the two. With similarities noted by Winston Churchill in 1937, in referring to them as infernal twins. While others, such as Tom Wolfe, noted this as well.

The problem is that the 'fix' for the lie sets them next to each other as yet another contradiction.

This simply means that both collectivist ideologies are glaringly similar and vastly different from the right, as noted earlier in the article. And they both belong on the left.

The left needs to account for its glaring contradictions instead of blindly parroting them. Because of what it does to their leftist acolytes, who think they are stopping the next Hitler or Mussolini. If they cannot tell the truth, then they are equally culpable for the resulting violence.

D. Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Wikimedia Commons, via Picryl // public domain