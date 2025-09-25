Rachel didn't want to hear about the risky gay

VP Kamala Harris' book tour has run into a gay detour. Wonder if the former vice president thought that she'd be talking about Pete Buttigieg? Well, she is and here is where we are:

In 107 Days, her memoir of the presidential campaign, Harris recounts the frantic process to select a running mate as she prepared to run against Donald Trump. She discloses that Buttigieg was her “first choice” for the ticket, writing that “he would have been an ideal partner -- if I were a straight white man,” but that he was “too big of a risk.” She ultimately turned to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz instead. During an appearance on MSNBC promoting the book on Monday, however, Maddow, who is gay, pressed the former vice president to “elaborate,” adding: “To say that he couldn’t be on the ticket effectively because he was gay, it’s hard to hear.”

Well, what do you say, Madam Vice President? Someone on the gay side of the world is calling you a hypocrite for overlooking Pete because he is gay. Homophobia?

To be fair, the interview was about other things, such as calling President Trump a communist dictator. I guess that the Hitler line is worn out. Of course, I know a thing or two about communist dictatorships and Trump does not meet that description.

The Vice President's problem is that she ran a terrible campaign in large part because she was not ready for it. We saw a preview of that in 2020 when she did not make it very far.

Her other problem is a raw dishonesty. Maddow confronted her and she started walking it back: "No, no, no, that’s not what I said, that he couldn’t be on the ticket because he is gay,".

Of course it was. The VP's campaign team did not want to run the risk of having a man married to another man raising two kids on the ticket.

The book tour is not going well. Wonder if she will be answering questions 107 days from now?

Image: AT via Magic Studio