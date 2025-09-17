Stephen Miller pulls no punches

Leave it to Stephen Miller to channel the anger that we all feel over Charlie Kirk’s assassination into effective action. In a recent Turning Point USA podcast hosted by Vice President J. D. Vance, Miller said, “We’re going to go after the NGO network that foments, facilitates, and engages in violence.”

This historic moment should not trail off into a limp debate over how to tone down political rhetoric. On the contrary, the time is ripe for the administration to dismantle the “incredibly destructive movement of left-wing extremism that has grown up over the last few years”, as Miller framed it.

History shows that governments that turn a blind eye to political violence are viewed as weak. They get no brownie points for restraint. For that reason alone, the administration should not be squeamish in exercising its power to dismantle this odious network of NGOs. What is at stake if it does not act now? Without overstating it, I would say everything that the Founding Fathers of our Republic bestowed upon us.

There is a famous line in the movie Casablanca spoken by Captain Renault (Claude Rains), who feigns outrage when Rick’s casino is shut down for gambling, saying, “I’m shocked, shocked to find that gambling is going on in here!” A croupier then hands Renault his winnings, to which he replies, “Oh, thank you,” before announcing, “Everybody out at once!”

Image generated by ChatGPT.

Like Captain Renault, the Democrats are trying hard to obfuscate the current situation, deflecting from what they know to be the truth. The fact that they have given implicit permission to any deluded soul to take a shot at conservative thinkers means they, like Captain Renault, are caught holding the winnings.

Image: Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.