The heart of leftism is in academia

The most stunning online development since the assassination of Charley Kirk has been the revelation of a vast multitude of leftist insects crawling out of the woodwork to publicly celebrate the murder. Elon Musk says more violence is coming. Michael Savage says we are already in a one-sided civil war.

Are Musk and Savage correct? Maybe, maybe not, but either way, it is time for a non-violent strategic move against the left.

Image created using AI.

What should be the initial target?

Victor Davis Hanson says, “America’s descent into violence and moral chaos—from Kirk’s assassination to suppressed crime truths—traces back to the toxic ideologies nurtured in universities.”

With that in mind, one suggestion for the initial target to fight against leftist ideology would be that vast, simmering cesspool that brews leftist zombies: the education complex, aka “Big-Ed.”

Specifically, recognizing that “people are policy,” all federal and state departments of education and all university departments of education should be eliminated, or, failing elimination, defunded.

Moreover, the state requirements for teacher certification should be eliminated. Let school boards hire whom they please without regard for “certification.”

If this sounds like a Bridge Too Far, consider that at the present time the conservative element in this nation holds the Congress and the Executive branch, and holds the legislature and gubernatorial office in several states. Granted that we cannot snap our fingers and see instantaneous results, nevertheless, a determined push can see significant results.

Moreover, there is clearly a kernel of truth in the Babylon Bee’s satirical claim that “the entire American University system is a terrorist organization.”

To the extent that Big-Ed is not only a brewing pot for leftists but also simultaneously creates terrorists and generates terrorist activity, that may support appropriate criminal actions under RICO, and criminal actions under the federal anti-terrorism act, 18 U.S. Code Chapter 113B Part I (the USA PATRIOT Act). These statutes authorize and fund counterterrorism efforts, including law enforcement investigation and surveillance.

It’s time for the right to strike back.