Antisemites are going to town with Charlie Kirk’s death

To a hammer, everything is a nail, and to an antisemite, everything boils down to malignant Jews controlling the world. It’s a severe mental illness, but, sadly, also a very contagious one, so it needs to be ended fast.

As a predicate to this post, you need to know two things. Somewhere along the line, Candace Owens, who started as a charming, pretty, black conservative, morphed into an antisemite who would have been at home in the Middle Ages or Hitler’s Germany. I do not say that lightly. The fact is that Owens’ attacks on Jews are indistinguishable from what justified mass Jewish slaughter in both those eras, including blood libels and calling Israel’s demons. She is a one-woman “wretched hive of scum and villainy.”

And then there are the “groypers.” Groypers are true white nationalists (that is, they are not constitutional patriots but are, instead, race-obsessed haters) who revolve around a guy named Nick Fuentes. Nick Fuentes hates racial minorities and Jews. Like Owens, his rhetoric is a fusion of all the worst anti-Jewish tropes from the Middle Ages and Hitler’s Germany, for he revels in the idea of mass murder, denies the Holocaust, and claims Jews are running society. He is a revolting excuse for a human being.

These are the antisemitic hammers (along with their passionate followers) to whom every event is a Jewish nail that affirms their manic, sick hatred for the people who brought God’s Word and God’s morals to the world. And of course, these are the people who are now claiming that, in his final days of life, Charlie Kirk was being terrorized and blackmailed by a Jewish cabal.

you can listen here to Owens spin out the insane narrative incubating in the fetid fever swamps of her mind. The gist of her lunatic rant is that Charlie was growing away from his support for Israel, so Bill Ackman cornered Charlie in the Hamptons to threaten him in some way, along with additional pressure from Bibi Netanyahu himself. Her source? Famed antisemite and Hamas supporter Max Blumenthal.

The groypers are also excited about this narrative. The same people who, one month ago, attacked Charlie Kirk for supporting Israel are now contending that Charlie Kirk wasn’t really killed by a virulently leftist LGBTQ+ man; instead, he was a victim of some Israeli cabal. I’m not even going to link to what they’ve been tweeting out, but you can find it if you look. I will link, though, to Eyal Yakoby’s summary of what’s going on:

Jews: “Charlie was our friend and hero, we mourn him.”



Islamists: “Inshallah he’s dead.”



Communists: “He deserved to die.”



Groypers: “Charlie Kirk was an Israeli asset.”



Islamists, Communists, and Groypers: “Israel killed him.” — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) September 12, 2025

Did you catch that first point? Yes, Jews loved Charlie, and that’s because Charlie supported Jews and Israel:

Charlie Kirk was murdered for speaking truth and defending freedom. A lion-hearted friend of Israel, he fought the lies and stood tall for Judeo-Christian civilization. I spoke to him only two weeks ago and invited him to Israel. Sadly, that visit will not take place.

We lost an… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 10, 2025

As Bibi says, Charlie supported Israel because he was an intensely moral man who understood that Israel is a bulwark, along with America, against the rape of the West by leftism and Islam. But the truth is irrelevant to the conspiracy theorists, for lies are their weapons.

Bill Ackman has pushed back by explaining precisely his relationship with Charlie and what happened at the meeting in the Hamptons:

This afternoon @RealCandaceO slandered me by accusing me of 'staging an intervention' with Charlie Kirk in which 'threats were made' with respect to his supposed 'evolving stance' on Israel at an event I hosted in the Hamptons. Candace also intimated that I 'blackmail[ed]'… https://t.co/mL6pajoX76 — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) September 16, 2025

FWIW, I spoke to all three team members, not counting security, who were with him, because I wanted to make sure one person hadn’t missed the alleged incident etc. — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKsway) September 16, 2025

I sincerely hope that Ackman sues those who have defamed him.

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki has also affirmed Charlie’s love for Israel, something that arose from his goodness, rather than because some evil cabal was threatening him. Indeed, the Rabbi was one of the last friends to whom Charlie spoke before his death.

You don’t have to like Jews individually or as a group. But if you are an honest and moral person, you will concede that Jews and the Nation of Israel are inextricably intertwined with the Old Testament (the Torah). That book introduced the world to God and laid out God’s commandments (both Noahide and the Ten Commandments), defining people’s moral obligations to God, to each other, to themselves, and to the natural world around them.

When evil people deviate from those core moral values, the first group they attack is the Jews because the Jews remind them of their moral failures. And after the Jews—always—the evil doers go after everyone else. (As the saying goes, first they come for the Saturday people and then for the Sunday people.)

Because Jews are the canaries in the coalmine whenever tyranny becomes ascendant, everyone, Jewish or not, should worry about the venomous blood libel that alleges that Charlie Kirk, rather than being killed by a trans-loving leftist, was a victim of shadowy Jewish terrorism.