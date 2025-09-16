« It's coming down to good vs. evil now
September 16, 2025

Charlie Kirk Assassination: How big was the conspiracy?

By Monica Showalter
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Given the demonic leftist cheering we have seen in response to the assassination of Charlie Kirk, it shouldn't surprise anyone that more than one person may have been involved in this heinous crime.

That's why it's heartening to see that the FBI and other law enforcers are treating this case like a conspiracy. The evidence seems to be all over, and it is still coming out of the woodwork.

According to Mediaite:

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is refusing to rule out the possibility that there was a wider conspiracy to assassinate Charlie Kirk that went beyond Tyler Robinson, the man alleged to have murdered Kirk last Wednesday.

Bongino’s comments came during a Monday morning interview on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer that began with Hemmer asking if “anyone” in the crowd assembled at Utah Valley University assisted Robinson.

“Well, that’s what we’re looking into now, Bill. Obviously we have a suspect in custody, it’s quite clear, that’s why I’m here discussing this individual. However, if this was a larger effort, there was any aiding and abetting, whether it be financial, whether it be someone who knew the specifics of it and failed to report that. As you heard the director say this morning, we as an FBI, our team, along with our state and local partners are looking into that,” answered Bongino before continuing:

We have a lot of technical capabilities, a lot of good investigative capabilities where we can scrub that entire network, whether it’s OSINT, open source intel through social media that people posted publicly. We’ll be looking at that. We’ll also be dropping a lot of paper, a lot subpoenas out there to take a look to see if there was any extended network.

But I want to be clear, there are things I can say, as you well know today, and things I can’t. I don’t want to get ahead or jeopardize the investigation. But what I can share with you, Bill, I will. We are clinging to transparency here. This is, you know, the era of the Cronkite and Jennings generation is over. New media now is media. And we want to be sure we can do everything in our power and do everything in our power to share what we can, when we can while still balancing the needs of the investigation.

Some areas where I hope they are looking include:

The bizarre transgender, "furry" roommate and boyfriend, a male named Lance Twiggs, who initially was reported as fully cooperating with authorities, and then reported to be a "person of interest,"

Here is the latest from him and what he might have known:

There also was his trans social circles, to one of which he reportedly confessed his crime:

Could this group, which the boyfriend may have belonged to -- the "furries" (don't ask) -- have known? They all seem to know each other:

And this one:

Was DSA involved? The same group whose "member" nearly assassinated Steve Scalise a few years ago? That's quite a legacy to have -- and if true, might be grounds for shutting the organization down:

Then there are the NGOs who finance these groups, leading all the way to the State Department and the United Nations. Where does this lead?

And foreign ties. Was Cuba involved in this? I'd like to know. We all know that they'd like to be, given what they do through the hemisphere:

And where does this freak fit in -- reportedly distracting police to allow the real killer to escape?

That's problematic right there -- and what the third degree is for. I hope the cops are giving it, because he obviously knows something.

It's obviously a tangled skein, with some groups possibly not involved at all, and others quite possibly very involved -- it seems the old man who distracted the cops might be in that category.

But we also know that the investigation is probably in good hands. While wokesterism continues to affect the FBI, the man at the top, Kash Patel, is the one who did the impossible task of unraveling the Russia collusion conspiracy on behalf of Rep. Devin Nunes. He knows how to follow the trails and get the result. It what he turns up amounts to a vast conspiracy to kill, it will be a public service to shut such a web of criminality down. No killing groups have any business operating with impunity in this country.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License

 

 

Related Topics: Crime, Politics
View & Add Comments ()
If you experience technical problems, please write to helpdesk@americanthinker.com