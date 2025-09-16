It's coming down to good vs. evil now

The chaos, violence, pain, and death will not abate until enough Americans finally admit that what we are currently witnessing is a battle between good and evil.

It is hard for decent, tolerant folks, open-minded folks to come to this realization. It is also distressing to do so.

In this ever more secular world, few folks really welcome this reality. It seems daunting, and, well, Biblical. And it is. But we reached this point expressly because we have for too long now ignored reality, acted as if there were no such thing.

Turns out, some things are immutable. Everything doesn’t equivalate. Some things just are. Truth exists. The Bible makes that clear. That should give us comfort, show us the light and the way, give us tangible things to hold on to. (Much like Charlie Kirk did.)

The COVID vaccines were not a panacea. Communism doesn’t work. Socialism is communism lite. Capitalism makes for freer and more prosperous societies, allowing for far more charity. We do not control the earth’s climate. Obama did “fundamentally transform” America … in a very bad way. You don’t fundamentally transform things you love and respect. Trump isn’t Hitler. MAGA types are not “fascists.” Math isn’t racist. Proclaiming that 4+4= 9 does not make it so. (It would be disastrous to screw around with equations and preach false math in engineering, at NASA, and in many other instances.) Men can’t become women and vice-versa. Period. (And men can’t have periods.)

Conservatives don’t shoot those with whom they disagree. Charlie Kirk politely debated with those who disagreed with him, brought them to the front of the line. He acted with civility.

Conservatives don’t burn and loot cities. We don’t act up at funerals.

By contrast, “progressives”/leftists/budding communists do whatever it takes to “win.” Whatever it takes. To wit: a Utah Target store had to be evacuated upon reports that trans extremists were threatening to bomb it — and others -- for removing some trans apparel accessories from their stores.

Two Pakistani men were charged with placing a bomb under a Fox News van during that network’s coverage of the Kirk assassination in Utah, too. The demented duo reportedly were flying an upside-down American flag and a banner that read “Is He Dead Yet” at their residence.

Hmm.

A student at Texas Tech was expelled after assaulting mourners at a vigil for Charlie Kirk. She also shouted, “F*ck y’all homie dead, he got shot in the head.” Dialogue please! Oh, wait, that was dialogue.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s pastor, Rev. Frederick D. Haynes III of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, stated that Kirk was killed by a “white Christian” and not “assassinated.” Kirk was, in fact, assassinated by a radical trans activist who hated Christianity and all things traditional. Rev. Haynes III doesn’t sound very “friendly” or Christian.

A Colorado family created a memorial along their fence in honor of Kirk. One sign read “Our resolve > than your hate, United We Stand.” That night, leftist vandals burned down the display — and shattered the windows on their car for good measure.

It appears that there is a large and connected group of trans terrorists among us, from sea to shining sea. And that they have a hit list of those they would like to see killed in the near future, including President Trump, Ben Shapiro, J.K. Rowling, Matt Walsh, Dennis Prager, Elon Musk, and Andy Ngo.

After Kirk was assassinated, a great many celebrated his death. Classy. Teachers, pilots, professors, doctors, and even a few prominent Democrats rejoiced in the murder of a political opponent. That’s more than deplorable. Seems almost Hitlerian and fascist to me.

And Democrats cry for “unity” and “dialogue.”

The burgeoning trans mafia is a threat to public health. And a clear and present danger to the republic. America was founded on a belief in God, family and country, beliefs that Charlie shared. Leftists despise each of these. They also despise God for putting them in the “wrong” body and insisting on certain morals. They hate family for imposing too much structure and expectation. And America for believing in all of these, herself included.

And Democrats cry for “unity” and “dialogue.”

Oh, and gun control. It’s clear that their acolytes can’t keep themselves from slaughtering others with firearms. Maybe that’s why they don’t think others can. Or maybe they just don’t want their targets to be able to defend themselves from evil.

Image: Pixabay, via Picryl // CCO 1.0 Universal Public Domain