Media disparages RFK, Jr. nearly 24/7 then pretends poll about ‘shifting’ attitudes on vaccines is organic and credible

The media disparages RFK, Jr. and President Trump every day—then, they take a poll about Americans’ opinion on the “vaccine shifts” and pretend it’s organic and credible. Here’s this, from Reuters:

Just 1 in 4 Americans believe Trump administration vaccine shifts are based on science, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

It should not be a surprise when the average person believes what they are repeatedly told by the media.

In 2020 and 2021, the media just regurgitated everything Anthony Fauci and the CDC said. We were told that every government edict was based on science. Complicit governors said keeping businesses and schools closed was based on science. Detractors or skeptics were said to be anti-science, and accused of wanting people to die. People who made the personal choice to not get the vaccine were fired, including women. I thought Democrats loved a woman’s “right to choose”?

Here are six questions pollsters could ask to see if Americans believe what Fauci and the CDC said were based on scientific data or science:

Was it based on science when CDC told people that COVID could easily spread off surfaces?

Was it based on science when CDC told schools, churches, and businesses that they could keep people safe with a six-foot, then a three-foot, separation?

Was it based on science when businesses were told to put plexiglass up to keep COVID from spreading?

Was it based on science when the public was told that if you received the vaccine you couldn’t get or couldn't spread the virus?

Were school closings during COVID based on science?

Were Fauci and others being honest when they told the public that it was a disproven conspiracy that the Wuhan lab was the source of the virus?

My guess is a significant majority of the public would answer many of the above questions yes, because that is what they have repeatedly been told, when the correct answers are no. None of the above things we were told were based on science or reality.

How many businesses and families were destroyed because of government rules that were not based on science? How many students, especially poor students, were put further behind in school because they were forced to learn from home? How many people became depressed or dependent on drugs and alcohol because of rules and orders that were not based on science? How many people committed suicide because of the social harm?

The temporary and permanent damages are immeasurable. and it is sad that the media still just repeats Democrat talking points. Of course they seek to destroy anything that comes from Trump.

Why should the public trust things career bureaucrats at that CDC say when they were so willing to stay quiet or regurgitate whatever Fauci said? Where were the whistleblowers? Were they more concerned about their paychecks than the health of the American people? Shouldn’t many of the people who spread lies be fired?

Yet, the media whines every time someone gets fired or quits at the CDC. They say that it harms the health of Americans. But the health of Americans was already harmed, especially when taxpayer dollars were funneled to the Chinese which was used for gain-of-function research, which Fauci also lied about.

The media is very good at indoctrination and then conducting push polls to influence instead of inform the public.

Image from ChatGPT.