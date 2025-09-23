Republicans and Democrats: ‘Never the twain shall meet’

19th-century author and humorist Mark Twain was known as the “father of American literature” for his distinctively American voice. Among his many quotes we remember is, “The truth hurts, but silence kills.”

In the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination and the disturbing reactions from the left, a member of the Virginia House, Republican Nicholas Freitas, told it like it is. Unsurprisingly, the truth he revealed has been ill-received by those unwilling to accept its unpleasant reality.

In part, Freitas posted the following:

I am told that as a state representative this is the moment where I'm supposed to express my heartfelt condolences and then stand in solidarity with those on the other side of the aisle as we condemn political violence and stand unified as one people.



But we aren't "one people"… — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) September 10, 2025

Freitas went on to explain how leftist control in his state fostered the callous mindset such as that revealed by Kirk’s murder. He was immediately condemned by Virginia’s House Speaker, Democrat Don Scott, who urged unity and civil discourse, and denounced divisive rhetoric—ironically everything Kirk had done and for which he had been killed.

As we start to get an idea of what influences caused Kirk’s alleged killer to act, we know there are national groups that encourage the radicalization of our young people—a radicalization that no doubt influenced Tyler Robinson.

Located in Utah for example are the Armed Queers of Salt Lake City, run by Ermiya Fanaeian—a child of Iranian immigrants—who calls for “Revolution + Trans liberation in our lifetime!”

Fanaeian broke off from another “activist” group when even it denounced her advocacy of violence for the LGBTQ agenda. In 2023, Fanaeian’s group promoted a “queer resistance” lecture at the University of Utah, with promotional materials featuring a heavily-armed woman and communist symbols.

Earlier this year, while celebrating communism in Cuba, one member boasted, “Well, if we’re terrorists, we’re proud to be terrorists.” Unsurprisingly, Fanaeian’s group is affiliated with organizations like the National Network on Cuba, the Communist Party USA, the Democratic Socialists of America, and the Socialist Workers Party, many of which have actively been involved in the anti-Israel college campus takeovers we’ve recently seen across the nation.

The claim by Freitas—that Democrats and Republicans are two different peoples occupying the same geography—and the claim by Fanaeian—that a communist war fought by leftist footsoldiers is on the horizon—both have validity.

Over the past few years, Democrats have incited their followers, labeling Republicans who support any ideas contrary to leftism as extremists, Nazis, fascists, etc. Meanwhile, Republicans have called Democrats socialists and communists—names which many of them openly embrace. A new Gallup poll reveals that Democrat party members prefer socialism over capitalism 66% to 42%, perhaps explaining why Democrats never disparage Republicans by calling them communists!

The poll further reports that there has been a gradual but persistent shift in Democrats’ support for socialism over the past 15 years. This has created an interesting division within the party on truthfulness—i.e., whether or not Democrats should officially recognize their socialist platform, fearing that doing so would negatively impact their ability to reach moderates. In other words, honesty is not the best policy for winning over Democrat party voters who foolishly fail to recognize the obvious. Consider this, from an article out yesterday:

Sen. Charles E. Schumer is tiptoeing around Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, and it’s not hard to see why. On CNN’s State of the Union, Schumer played coy, mumbling about a ‘good relationship’ and a recent meeting with Mamdani. ‘All I can tell you is that I am going to continue talking to him,’ he said, flashing a grin when pressed on whether endorsing Mamdani’s democratic socialism might tank the Democrats’ national image. Schumer’s dodge speaks volumes—he’s clearly spooked by the idea of tying himself to Mamdani’s far-left agenda, which could alienate voters and jeopardize the party’s Senate hopes.

Interestingly, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested, several times—most recently after Kirk’s murder—that we consider a “national divorce” by which the U.S. would be divided politically into red and blue states as the country is too divided to coexist.

This is an idea wrought with controversy, but with a majority of Democrats now waving the socialist flag, it remains to be seen whether they will continue pushing America, kicking and screaming, in that direction.

Freitas was absolutely correct in calling out the relationship between left and right in the U.S. as “a war between diametrically opposed worldviews which cannot peacefully coexist with one another.” And as the struggle continues, is it really like Rudyard Kipling’s 1889 poem quips, “never the twain shall meet”?

