No, the Democrat party is not the party of science

It feels like I am beating a dead horse, but the false indoctrination that humans and our use of natural resources are causing disastrous climate change, or warming, is endless. The media and other Democrats never show scientific data to support their agenda to destroy oil, natural gas, and coal because there is none.

Children, and society, are intentionally dumbed down. They are taught to repeat the talking points instead of asking questions and doing research. They know they will be falsely demonized as anti-science and climate change deniers if they dare question the indoctrination. Here’s this, from a recent article at The Australian:

Major fault lines have emerged in the environment movement over the renewables rollout, with peak groups accused of turning a blind eye to ‘biodiversity-destroying’ projects, while a senior campaigner likens its impacts on nature to the industrial revolution. Veteran conservationist and former federal Greens leader Christine Milne told The Australian peak environmental non-­government organisations were too ‘frightened’ to oppose renewables projects.

Here is a sample of scientific facts that are hidden as eco-terrorists push their destructive agenda:

The Earth has had many warming and cooling periods which have occurred naturally.

There are thousands of natural variables that affect the climate that humans don’t cause and can’t control.

There was a medieval warming period from 800 AD to 1300 AD where temperatures were similar to today, that occurred naturally.

There was a Little Ice Age which lasted from around 1300 to 1850. Some warming after an ice age is normal.

We started using oil around 1860. The use of oil has gone from zero 165 years ago, to around 100 million barrels per day today.

Life expectancy in 1850 in the U.S was around 40. Today, it is around 80. There is a great correlation between our use of natural resources and our length of life. It is clearly not killing us or the planet.

During this same 165-year period, temperatures have fluctuated around a flat line. There was a cooling period between 1940–1975. If there is a cooling period during a rapid increase in oil use, there is no correlation between oil use and temperatures. It is a simple scientific concept that if there is no correlation, there cannot be causation.

The human population has risen from around 1.2 billion in 1850 to 8.2 billion, while temperatures have fluctuated. Again, there is no correlation between the number of humans and temperatures, or storms, or droughts, which have always fluctuated.

CO2 is a clear, innocuous, non-pollutant gas that allows plants to thrive and allows animals and humans to thrive.

Oceans, which on average are over 12,000 feet deep, are not rising rapidly, contrary to the left’s talking points. In the last 145 years, the rise is estimated to be 8 to 9 inches. That is miniscule, and how is it possible to pinpoint the cause even if that is true with all the natural variables?

In 1850, CO2 content was estimated to be 280 parts per million in the atmosphere. Today it is around 420 parts per million, or up 50%. Meanwhile temperatures have fluctuated. Again, there is no correlation between CO2 and temperatures. It is very expensive and hard to understand why we would bury and limit something so valuable, especially when it is only 420 parts per million.

In 1970, on the first Earth Day, scientists warned that billions would die because of a coming ice age. After all, we were in the midst of a global cooling period—but it didn’t happen.

The ice is not gone as projected. The melt has dramatically slowed and the scientists are “surprised” that natural variables are the cause:

Dramatic slowdown in melting of Arctic sea ice surprises scientists Natural climate variation is most likely reason as global heating due to fossil fuel burning has continued[.]

Wildfires are not more numerous because of humans and natural resources, contrary to green pushers’ talking points:

Fewer forest fires burn in North America today than in the past—and that’s a bad thing

Storm severity and numbers are cyclical and natural:

The 1780 Atlantic hurricane season ran through the summer and fall in 1780. The 1780 season was extraordinarily destructive, and was the deadliest Atlantic hurricane season in recorded history, with over 28,000 deaths.

There is no correlation between them and humans.

The Great Barrier Reef has not been killed:

In 2022, the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) reported the highest levels of coral cover across two-thirds of the Great Barrier Reef (GBR) in over 36 years.

Cold causes far more deaths than heat, so why do they regulate so hard to control a (supposed) little warmth?

Excessive Heat Can Kill, But Extreme Cold Still Causes Many More Fatalities

Basically, every dire forecast has been wrong because it has always been a scam trolling for money and control. It has never been about science.

Just one more false narrative to add to their growing list. The media and other Democrats have continually lied about Obamacare, Russian collusion, the Hunter laptop, COVID, and Biden’s (in)competence. Why should anyone trust what they say about climate change or global warming when they are pushing their destructive green agenda?

