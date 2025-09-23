What is the point of today’s Dems?

Dems are unabashedly and unashamedly power-hungry. But why? Unless in the hands of philosopher-kings with perfect knowledge and virtue, power has to be restrained. Those wielding power are not angels; in fact, today’s Dems can be downright devilish.

It is a given, then, that power must be curtailed if individual humans are to exert their own agency. But what are the ends of power in an enlightened and civilized society? Aspiring toward equality (especially as envisioned by communism) is a soul-destroying fool’s errand — humans are not equal except in their Godly creation.

Perhaps an enlightened and moral view of the purpose of power (usually wielded by government) is to pursue the “common good.” A modern variant might be utilitarianism, which seeks the maximum well-being for the maximum number of people possible. But good luck agreeing on that.

In a vast, pluralistic society with many competing interest groups, the “common good” is mostly ephemeral. Perhaps it is reducible to a few basics, like peace and safety. Surely, we can all agree on that? After all, that’s why our progenitors surrendered some freedom by escaping a state of nature (where life is “solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short,” per Hobbes’s Magnus opus, Leviathan) to enter civil society. Actually, today’s demented Dems may not agree that we even have self-preservation in common as they seem to espouse an anarchistic “might makes right” mentality.

If, in our supposedly enlightened state, we concede that the main imperative of power is to seek the common good (rather than serve tyrannical kings, for example), and that security is intrinsic to that, then today’s Dems should never attain power again. They are simply not enlightened enough to run our constitutional republic. For them, the purpose of power is to impose their selfish will on all, and few things are more evil than eviscerating our human essence.

Whether it be our borders, Washington D.C., Chicago, L.A., Memphis…or any other Dem-run city, today’s Dems are incapable of implementing the fundamental purpose of power. They’re seemingly obtuse to the one obvious component of our common good as they refuse to ensure peace and safety, with justice for all — including hapless victims.

So what’s the point of today’s Dems? They seek power not to serve the better angels of our nature, but to evilly lord over us. Power may corrupt them even more, but they already had a head start. But as Charlie Kirk’s inspirational legacy prevails, the Lord’s will be done. He gave us free will, which is the ultimate common good that resonates across the majestic land in the last great hope of Earth.

Image: Public domain.