Making a mockery of protests

Most people around the world don’t get to protest. It happens in democracies and that’s not much of the planet.

This is why yesterday’s protests in Minneapolis are an insult to common sense. Why would anyone show up to protest a Vice President and wife meeting grieving families? Whatever happened to common sense or respect for people recovering from an unspeakable tragedy?

Here is the story:

As Vice President JD Vance paid his respects to the victims of last week’s deadly mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, protesters standing by a "progress pride" flag with transgender colors heckled him from across the street. Vance, who is Catholic, paid a visit to the site of the shooting and visited with victims and their families on Wednesday. “The vice president and second lady Usha Vance were seen pausing for a moment in front of a statue of the Virgin Mary outside the church before he entered. As he entered, protesters could be heard shouting various slogans, including "protect our kids," "you’re a coward" and "do better." Behind the protesters were signs reading "protect kids not guns" beside a pride flag.

Protect kids not guns? Why didn’t the church school protect the premises and the kids? Why aren’t parents or teachers allowed to carry a gun to defend their kids?

People can feel strongly one way or another. That’s the way it is. However, a protest of this nature brings into question the sanity of the people carrying these placards.

Image: U.S. Congress