The DOJ is looking at taking away gun rights for transexuals

In the aftermath of yet another slaughter of young children at a Christian school by a transexual, Breitbart is reporting that the DOJ is considering whether transexuals are, as a group, too unstable to be allowed to purchase or own firearms. It is a serious issue in need of study.

It’s unlikely that the DOJ will win on this issue, but it will mean that the trans-violence connection may finally be exposed. Even better, leftists will be forced to argue against gun control to protect one of their two most favorite constituencies (with radical Muslims being the other).

There is certainly growing anecdotal evidence that, perhaps in part because of cross-sex hormones, transexuals are becoming an ever more violent threat to society.

Something is seriously wrong.



Trans sex hormone drugs are driving extreme violence and should be banned. https://t.co/JfS96f9L3b — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 4, 2025 End trans madness and restore the death penalty for these crimes. How much more of this are people willing to take?



Trans police officer guilty of raping child https://t.co/0jGC1oxDK4 — Joseph Boot (@DrJoeBoot) August 28, 2025 The FBI on Tuesday released to Judicial Watch a new series of writings by Audrey Elizabeth Hale, the transgender shooter who claimed the lives of six at the Covenant School in Nashville on March 27, 2023, including an entry, apparently dated to 2018, in...https://t.co/87eP2iBaRi — Tennessee Star (@TheTNStar) August 6, 2025 Flashback: In September 2018, a female-to-male identifying #trans shooter named Snochia Moseley murdered three colleagues at a Rite Aid distribution center in Aberdeen, Md.



Moseley then shot himself dead rather than face being arrested. pic.twitter.com/itjoE4AYhC — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 28, 2023 Ngo has been on for this a while. The violence of Trantifa and Ziziam which are trans terrorists who are for violence against their enemies. This is not just a mental illness. These people are violently insane. https://t.co/xVkl33zKgo — AgentMom ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@strudalsmom) August 28, 2025 End trans madness and restore the death penalty for these crimes. How much more of this are people willing to take?



And even when the crimes are not violent, they are inevitably a degradation of society:

One of the problems is that, as of now, insufficient data has been collected to prove a causal relationship between violence and people being treated for gender dysphoria. To quote Grok, “no comprehensive data tracks transgender individuals as perpetrators, making claims about their violence speculative.” Further, to the extent that there is data, it comes from hard left studies that uniformly paint transexuals as passive victims of society.

It appears that RFK Jr. intends to begin collecting data on this issue.

That is a great start, but the law as it exists now, at both federal and state levels, will make this an uphill battle for the DOJ. It is true that transexuals are, by definition, mentally ill. They suffer from an obsessive-compulsive disorder, “body dysmorphia,” which, according to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), means that they are preoccupied “with one or more perceived defects or flaws in physical appearance that are not observable or appear slight to others.”

But a simple mental illness is not enough to deprive someone of their Constitutional right to keep and bear arms. The federal exception is narrow. Federal law, 18 USC § 922(g)(4), provides in relevant part that the right to purchase or own weapons can only be extinguished for anyone who “has been adjudicated as a mental defective or who has been committed to a mental institution.” State red flag laws, such as Minnesota’s, allow the state to impound firearms upon petition, but only with proof that the person presents a threat to themselves or others.

That said, the push by the DOJ to shine a bright light on this issue will have two immediate effects. One, it will start us collecting relevant data to assess this issue in the next year or so. Two, this will inevitably send the progressive left into a “hair on fire” reaction. Can you imagine if the left must stop arguing for gun control to deprive the law-abiding of their Second Amendment rights and, instead, start arguing for transexual gun rights?

