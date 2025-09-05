A dozen federal judges walk into a bar…

…and start crying into their beer.

That’s what happened over at NBC “News.” A dozen -- anonymous -- federal judges, appointed by both Republican and Democrat presidents, went whining to NBC about how hurt their feelings are that SCOTUS keeps overturning their garbage activist rulings and how it makes them look bad and gosh golly gee can SCOTUS knock it off pleeeeeeeez?

The content of the piece is remarkable for its immaturity. The simple fact that they felt compelled to do this is itself indicative of a lack of impulse control and unworthiness to hold a gavel. They clearly lack the judicial temperament to preside over anything or anyone, though we knew that from their emotionally incontinent rulings.

Ten of the 12 judges who spoke to NBC News said the Supreme Court[’s]… terse decisions leave lower court judges with… a new and concerning effect… validating the Trump administration’s criticisms. A short rebuttal from the Supreme Court, they argue, makes it seem like they did shoddy work and are biased against Trump. “It is inexcusable,” a judge said of the Supreme Court justices. “They don’t have our backs.”

Got that? The Court is “validating” Trump, and making it “seem like they did shoddy work and are biased against Trump.”

Well, there’s a solution to that: stop doing shoddy work while biased against Trump.

And as to their “backs”? The Court’s job is to have the Constitution’s back, or one might even say the People’s back, not a lower court’s! How do they not know this? Worse, how can they say something so juvenile to a reporter? Who in hell do we have sitting on the federal bench? I might -- might -- expect this from a lowly local judge, in a small town, just getting a gavel for the first time, but even there it would be incredibly damning.

At this level, with jurisdiction over presidents, we need to do better. Much, much better. And part of the blame falls squarely on our limp-wristed, jelly-spined, corrupt RINO senators. They absolutely deserve some of the blame for this pathetic bench. And it starts on Senate Judiciary. These nominees should never have made it out of committee.

The Supreme Court [one] judge said, is effectively assisting the Trump administration in “undermining the lower courts,” leaving district and appeals court judges “thrown under the bus.”

No. You “undermine the lower courts” with your trash rulings and SCOTUS isn’t throwing you “under the bus,” it’s holding you accountable. This is clearly the problem. They are unused to it. I’d bet a large sum of money these were participation trophy kids whose parents were overwhelmingly invested in their self-esteem.

The Supreme Court, [one] judge said, is effectively endorsing Miller’s claims that the judiciary is trying to subvert the presidency. “It’s almost like the Supreme Court is saying it is a ‘judicial coup,’” the judge said. [As Trump advisor Stephen Miller has alleged.] Not all judges who were interviewed shared that view. Some were more reluctant to criticize the justices.

The piece goes on with more whining and a few flashes of sanity here and there but mostly it’s a screed against being called out for their judicial activism and one can only hope that they get slapped back hard enough and often enough that they rethink their life choices and decide to hang it up and go get a gig on MSNBC where they can’t hurt anything or anybody anymore.

