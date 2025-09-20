Look in the mirror, Jimmy

Many years ago, my father’s cousin in Cuba was arrested for expressing a public opinion against the Castro regime. He spent 14 years in a political prison after the regime made up some excuses to find him guilty in a sham trial. My point for bringing up that story is that nothing like that is going to happen to Jimmy Kimmel. He is free to sign with another network or do whatever he wants.

Hopefully, someone will tell Jimmy to look in the mirror and see the man responsible for his demise, as The New York Post reminds us:

So Kimmel had zero excuse for his Monday claims, and even less for staying silent on Tuesday, despite rising public outrage: No retraction, apology nor even words of regret. His only ‘excuse’ is that he lives in a coastal bubble, utterly removed from anyone who’d challenge the increasingly unreal left-liberal narrative. It’s a problem for most elite US media, of course, but also for the late-night hosts who’ve dived so deep into political commentary — and been hemorrhaging viewers as a result, turning shows that once minted money into loss-leaders.

Funny how business works. You call Trump a fascist and racist every night and people tune you out. It does not make the advertisers happy either, because they want their products and services consumed by as many people as possible, not just Kamala Harris voters.

Jimmy forgot a basic business principle: Insult your audience and it will get smaller!

So the networks have to look at their programming and ask a simple question: Who do we want watching our shows? Before they answer the question, go back and watch a little of the Johnny Carson magic. He was very successful because he avoided the partisan politics that consumed Kimmel, CNN, and others.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.

Image from Grok.