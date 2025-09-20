Turning the new rules back on Democrats

With the assassination of Charlie Kirk, America’s anarchist/socialist/communist left is exposing itself and in so doing exposing how very far from the mainstream of political thought and common decency the Democrat Party has run. Charlie Kirk was no right-wing radical. He argued for common decency informed by Biblical Christianity and the societal concepts that informed the Founders and the Constitution. Anyone characterizing those fundamental principles as radical engages in definition of bad, antisocial, anti-western civilization, character.

Accordingly, the tide has turned and some people, among them teachers and government employees, have been fired for their demonic commentary about Kirk and for inciting more violence. But isn’t that “cancel culture?” Isn’t that wrong? Sasha Stone disagrees:

It’s funny that they all suddenly care about censorship, free speech, and cancel culture, isn’t it? And the chilling effects that had on open expression? Have they looked at Hollywood lately? Ever hear of a culture of silence and a climate of fear that has all but gutted a once-thriving industry? Do they remember why Elon Musk had to buy Twitter? How many people did we watch unpersoned, disappeared, and banished from utopia? How many lives have been ruined just for daring to speak the truth about the differences between biological men and women? Remember All Lives Matter? Remember Blue Lives Matter? Remember the MAGA hat and all of the ways people were assaulted, screamed at, spit on, and shunned just for wearing them?

Consider the case of a New York School Resource Officer, who wrote:

Graphic: Westchester County Police Department. Public Domain.

One of [Tanisha] Blanche's alleged social media posts, along with a video of Kirk, read, "Well that white sniper was over qualified when he put that hole in your neck hunni bunni." "This is who y'all crying about on my feed? Get a life," Blanche allegedly wrote in a separate post.

Blanche has been removed from the school and is under investigation. Consider how bad a black woman’s behavior must have been to compel discipline in New York.

The victims of Cancel Culture have been virtually exclusively Normal Americans. Democrats have been immune. The justification for cancellation? Holding political views with which Democrats disagreed and/or speaking the truth. As Stone wrote, expressing biological reality was enough. So too was disagreeing with the Trans Superiority Narrative, or any Democrat narrative, position or policy choice.

The difference between Cancel Culture and what is happening in the aftermath of the death of Charlie Kirk is substantial. Those fired are largely in positions of public trust, police work or government service. While everyone retains their right to free speech, that doesn’t protect one—with few exceptions—from the consequences of speech that reasonably makes them unsuited for public employment.

I served in the military, as a police officer and as a teacher. Everyone serving in those positions knew they had an obligation to avoid public pronouncements and actions that would lead reasonable people to believe they were biased and couldn’t fairly and equally serve the public. They were expected to behave as sane, responsible, decent adults. That those institutions in recent years allowed just that kind of bias and evil behavior on the side of Democrats did not invalidate the difference or the principles of equal and fair treatment of all Americans, it just helped expose the injustice of knowingly allowing such people to damage those who paid their salaries. It also served to build up justified resentment to the breaking point of Charlie Kirk’s murder.

Democrats have, for decades, imposed new rules of conduct, rules that mocked and abandoned centuries of knowledge about what is necessary for a civil society that appreciates and supports a constitutional, representative republic rather than “our democracy,” a tyranny of the majority.

Democrats have demanded they be excused from the consequences of their new rules, because Democrats and their preferred identity/victim groups can’t be expected to adhere to civilized rules and expectations of behavior long proved essential to the preservation of liberty. Rules like not condoning and celebrating the violent deaths of the innocent or not encouraging, praising and funding civilization-destroying violence. Only Normal Americans—largely but not exclusively Republicans--could be expected to not violate universal standards of civilized behavior. It was a tacit and inadvertent admission of the depravity of Democrats.

No longer.

Charlie Kirk was not a saint but an honest man whose assassination finally convinced Normal Americans, and not a few Democrats, that those whose definitions of character place them beyond common decency and the qualities necessary to serve and live in peace with the decent deserve the consequences they’re justly getting.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.